Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND Oct 19 France's kicking coach Gonzalo Quesada has been calling in a few old favours as the French brace themselves for an All Black onslaught in the rugby World Cup final on Sunday.
New Zealand are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy on home soil at Auckland's Eden Park, but Quesada has been scouring his contacts book for help.
The former Argentine international has turned to some of the new Argentine set-up for tips, having been impressed by their showing against the All Blacks in their quarter-final defeat here.
"I am not going to unveil any strategies or tactics," he told reporters in Auckland on Wednesday.
"But certain things the Argentines did in terms of defence... they were very strong in defence.
"Let's just say, they made the All Blacks job very difficult," he smiled.
"We were able to see quite a lot of things, and I spoke to some of the Argentine coaches. There were a lot of things there to inspire us."
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.