By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 11 As tensions crank up ahead of
this weekend's rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales, the
enigmatic French team say they are staying relaxed -- but not
too relaxed.
Like the proverbial girl with a curl, when France are good
they are very, very good, but when they are bad they are horrid.
Marc Lievremont on Tuesday picked for the semi-final the
same 22 players who lost to Tonga, but then beat England in the
quarter-finals.
Everyone in the French camp knows which France must turn up
at Eden Park on Saturday.
"I've said it before, this team must write their own
history," Lievremont told reporters in Auckland. "We must move
forward. The risk is not to be able to put that (England) game
behind us.
"The risk is to spend the week being congratulated ... to
believe we are such great players."
The French are notorious for following up a great
performance with a weak one, and know they must not allow that
to happen this time if they are to reach the final.
"We're still at risk from our old demons," Aurelien Rougerie
told reporters. "We're relaxed, but not too much.
"It is a great challenge for Maxime (Mermoz) and me in the
midfield. Wales play a simple game and with great fluidity and
movement among their backs.
"South Africa showed a lot of aggression against them, so
perhaps we will try and match this."
Maxime Medard summed up the situation perfectly: "We've got
more chance of winning if we show the same spirit as we did
against England."
