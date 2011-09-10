ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 10 France beat Japan 47-21 (halftime 25-11) in their Rugby World Cup Pool A opening match at the North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.

Scores

France - Tries: Julien Pierre, Francois Trinh-Duc, Vincent Clerc, Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape, Morgan Parra. Penalties: Dimitri Yachvili (3). Conversions: Yachvili (4).

Japan - Tries: James Arlidge (2). Penalties: Arlidge (3). Conversion: Arlidge.

Referee: Steve Walsh (New Zealand)

