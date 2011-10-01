Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
WELLINGTON Oct 1 Tonga beat France 19-14 (halftime 13-6) in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday
Scorers:
France - Try: Vincent Clerc; Penalties: Dimitri Yachvili (3)
Tonga - Try: Sukanaivalu Hufanga; Conversion: Kurt Morath; Penalties: Morath (4)
Referee: Steve Walsh (Australia)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.