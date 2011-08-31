PARIS Aug 31 France have been pushing their
players to the limit in preparation for the World Cup and a
positive unit has emerged which will not be overawed by
'scarecrows' New Zealand, their forwards coach told Reuters.
Didier Retiere, whose famously inconsistent and flamboyant
side stunned the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-final in
Cardiff, heads to New Zealand for the Sept. 9-Oct 23 tournament
almost as worried by the lesser nations as the big ones.
A first Six Nations defeat by Italy in March sent coach Marc
Lievremont into a rage and his right hand man is confident
another lacklustre showing will be avoided in Pool A matches
against Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Tonga.
"With France, if you have mediocre goals, the group has
little commitment. Going into this World Cup, we really have to
believe in our chances of winning if we want the team to feel
ready," Retiere told Reuters.
"Given the standard of France in international rugby, we can
be ambitious and that can be reflected in our application and
hard work. In this way, we can move mountains.
"The players have had a demanding preparation. There is a
cohesion in the group which has developed. It's healthy and very
positive."
The opening games against unheralded Japan and Canada on
Sept. 10 and 18 will ease France into the competition and
comprehensive victories are expected despite the wobble in Rome
in March.
"It's lucky for us that we start with these two games,"
Retiere said while adding a note of caution.
"BEEN WARNED"
"There are no more small nations. All teams play good rugby
and prepare professionally. Our misadventure against Italy means
that we will not take these matches lightly.
"Japan play an interesting and effective game which has
caused difficulties for Pacific nations such as Tonga, Samoa and
Fiji. We have been warned."
The New Zealand game in Auckland on Sept. 24 will bring
happy memories to the French players who excelled in the 20-18
win over the All Blacks in the last eight four years ago, but
the hosts still represent the creme-de-la-creme for Retiere.
"We sense that this World Cup is important for
New Zealand. We had this (hosting) pressure in 2007. I feel they
are a team with great players based on strong individuals like
Dan Carter," he said.
"They are always the scarecrow who scare people in world
rugby. They play with great ease and do not force their talent."
Six Nations champions England, who beat France in the
semi-finals in 2007, could await Retiere's side in the
quarter-finals this time.
"Quarter and semi-final matches are always hard games. The
idea is to have the group at its peak form for these tough
encounters," Retiere added.
"England are a strong nation. If we want to go to the final,
we must beat these countries. For our part, we remain
focused on our game."
(Writing by Mark Meadows. Editing by Patrick Johnston)