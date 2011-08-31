PARIS Aug 31 France have been pushing their players to the limit in preparation for the World Cup and a positive unit has emerged which will not be overawed by 'scarecrows' New Zealand, their forwards coach told Reuters.

Didier Retiere, whose famously inconsistent and flamboyant side stunned the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-final in Cardiff, heads to New Zealand for the Sept. 9-Oct 23 tournament almost as worried by the lesser nations as the big ones.

A first Six Nations defeat by Italy in March sent coach Marc Lievremont into a rage and his right hand man is confident another lacklustre showing will be avoided in Pool A matches against Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Tonga.

"With France, if you have mediocre goals, the group has little commitment. Going into this World Cup, we really have to believe in our chances of winning if we want the team to feel ready," Retiere told Reuters.

"Given the standard of France in international rugby, we can be ambitious and that can be reflected in our application and hard work. In this way, we can move mountains.

"The players have had a demanding preparation. There is a cohesion in the group which has developed. It's healthy and very positive."

The opening games against unheralded Japan and Canada on Sept. 10 and 18 will ease France into the competition and comprehensive victories are expected despite the wobble in Rome in March.

"It's lucky for us that we start with these two games," Retiere said while adding a note of caution.

"BEEN WARNED"

"There are no more small nations. All teams play good rugby and prepare professionally. Our misadventure against Italy means that we will not take these matches lightly.

"Japan play an interesting and effective game which has caused difficulties for Pacific nations such as Tonga, Samoa and Fiji. We have been warned."

The New Zealand game in Auckland on Sept. 24 will bring happy memories to the French players who excelled in the 20-18 win over the All Blacks in the last eight four years ago, but the hosts still represent the creme-de-la-creme for Retiere.

"We sense that this World Cup is important for New Zealand. We had this (hosting) pressure in 2007. I feel they are a team with great players based on strong individuals like Dan Carter," he said.

"They are always the scarecrow who scare people in world rugby. They play with great ease and do not force their talent."

Six Nations champions England, who beat France in the semi-finals in 2007, could await Retiere's side in the quarter-finals this time.

"Quarter and semi-final matches are always hard games. The idea is to have the group at its peak form for these tough encounters," Retiere added.

"England are a strong nation. If we want to go to the final, we must beat these countries. For our part, we remain focused on our game." (Writing by Mark Meadows. Editing by Patrick Johnston)