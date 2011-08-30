PARIS Aug 30 After a decade on the wing, Aurelien Rougerie is ready to take centre stage for France in their World Cup campaign after being switched into a more pivotal midfield role.

At nearly two metres tall, weighing just over 100 kilogrammes and boasting long blond hair, the easily-recognisable 30-year-old has been a near constant in the France squad since 2001 -- a rarity in a side which changes personnel so often under coach Marc Lievremont.

Appearances at the 2003 and 2007 World Cups mean he is nothing new for opposition defences but that does not mean they have learned how to stop him charging through their lines.

And since his international switch to the number 13 shirt late last year, those runs have been occurring more often.

In the final 26-22 warmup win against Ireland earlier this month, he was close to his imperious best with a series of darting runs and sinew-stretching surges through a mass of Irish bodies.

He combines the elegance of Yannick Jauzion, left out of the squad, and the physical presence of the also omitted Mathieu Bastareaud but also boasts a relatively calm head under pressure unlike many of his compatriots down the years.

He has racked up 64 caps for France and even fracturing his ankle three months before the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament has failed to prevent the man mountain from getting himself to fit to compete.

"I still have a bit of pain but I am ready to play," Rougerie, who can also operate on the wing, told reporters in typically robust style.

"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I had no doubt about my participation in the World Cup. It is always necessary to stay positive when you have injuries."

That sort of positive thinking has not always been apparent in the France squad, who have flattered to deceive so many times and have yet to win the ultimate prize despite all their brawn and flair.

Having Rougerie in the side offers one of their biggest chances of breaking that statistic given his experience, willingness to run and run and a hardnosed approach to the game.

He had to have three operations on his windpipe after a hand off by England's Phil Greening in a club match in 2002 but bounced back to become one of France most recognisable players.

He was dropped for the last Six Nations game against Wales in March and pundits have argued he has never quite reached his potential and is now possibly facing his last World Cup.

Such comments will only roar Rougerie on to try to make his mark with his powerful runs and boneshaking tackles.

And his versatility in being able to play on the wing as well as centre adds to his appeal with Lievremont.

He has only scored two tries in a World Cup match once, against Japan in 2003, and he will be licking his lips at the opportunity to play the Asian side again in France's Pool A opener in Auckland on Sept. 10.

Another easy-looking game against Canada follows before a crunch clash with hosts and favourites New Zealand and a final pool encounter with Tonga. (Additional reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Mark Meadows)