AUCKLAND, Sept 20 France coach Marc Lievremont
on Tuesday named the following team to play New Zealand in their
rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park on Saturday.
15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie,
12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri
Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry
Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc
Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Fabien Barcella,
18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc,
21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Cedric Heymans.
