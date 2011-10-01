WELLINGTON Oct 1 A jubilant Tonga juggled the emotions of pulling off the biggest upset in the World Cup with a 19-14 victory over France on Saturday while accepting their loss to Canada had probably cost them their first quarter-final place.

The Pacific islanders, feeding off the performance of Samoa's narrow 13-5 loss to world champions South Africa on Friday, were brutal against the nine-times grand slam winners on Saturday to secure their second victory of the tournament.

Tonga, however, finished on nine points in Pool A after they had lost 25-20 to Canada, who play hosts New Zealand in their final match on Sunday, which ultimately cost them the chance of making the last eight.

"For us, we probably got caught out probably focusing too much on the All Blacks game and then probably stepping off from that game," Tonga centre Siale Piutau told reporters. "(But) I think this win just helps us finish this tournament on a high."

Tonga coach Isitola Maka, while agreeing with the Otago Highlanders player that they had probably got too carried away with the tournament opener against the All Blacks, said the situation might still have still been different had they beaten Canada in Whangarei.

"We have paid the price now because we should have won that game," Maka said. "We could have made the quarter-finals.

"But...it probably was meant to be like this where we lose to Canada and then beat France.

"If we had beaten Canada maybe we would have taken it easy and the result would have been different tonight.

"It did help us when we lost to Canada because we played really well against Japan and then I thought we did really well tonight but we can't complain."

Maka added the performance of both Samoa and Tonga had highlighted the value of the Pacific Island nations and he hoped the International Rugby Board would now give them more games against Tier One nations.

Tonga did not play a single test against a side in the top echelon of rugby between the 2007 and 2011 World Cup tournaments.

"I think it's very important for the Pacific Island teams. For us, to beat France tonight is very special and it's good for Tongan rugby and for our people who have supported us sicne we have been here," he said.

"All the Pacific Island teams have done so well and Samoa did a great job last night against South Africa and while they didn't win, it did really help us.

"This win has really helped Tongan rugby for moving forward and I hope the IRB will give us a test match against a Tier One country."

