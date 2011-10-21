By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 21 Persistence has paid off for
Damien Traille after the French utility back was named in Marc
Lievremont's squad for the rugby World Cup final on Sunday
against New Zealand.
The 32-year-old had all-but given up hope of playing a role
in the final after he was dropped following France's 37-17 pool
stage loss to the All Blacks.
But his versatility and defensive kicking saw him called up
for Sunday's showpiece match at Eden Park.
Lievremont waited until Friday to name his reserves bench,
three days after confirming the same starting lineup he has used
since the quarter-final win over England.
"I didn't hold out much hope of being in the squad,
especially since Marc had made it clear after the quarter-final
that he was looking for stability," Traille told reporters on
Friday.
"But now I have the ultimate satisfaction of being in the
final. I showed a lot of commitment in training every week and I
wanted to show I deserved a place, even though the squad had
seemed to be set in place until the end.
"Now I've got my reward."
Traille, a member of France's 2003 and 2007 World Cup
outfits, said he felt for those who had failed to make the
squad.
"It's very hard to watch from the stands," he said. "But
we've said since the beginning that we all have to stick
together.
"Despite all the criticism it shows we have a solid squad
and that's how we've got to where we are today.
"I went through a lot. Disappointment after coming off at
halftime against the All Blacks, and staying in the stands for
so long. But on the other hand, experiencing a World Cup is
fabulous."
Having missed the knockout games, Traille said he was eager
to show what he could do and would not disappoint despite not
being match-hardened.
"Of course I want to come on," he said. "It's difficult
being a reserve, you never know when you're going to come on.
"Nothing replaces games, you can be as fit as you want...
that doesn't make up for it."
