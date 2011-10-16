By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 16 As arguments continued to rage
over Welsh captain Sam Warburton's sending off in Saturday's
rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to France, the French camp on
Sunday weighed into the debate.
Warburton was sent off by Irish referee Alain Rolland after
tackling French winger Vincent Clerc and dropping from a height
after 17 minutes of the Eden Park semi-final on Saturday.
Warburton, who did not drive Clerc into the ground, faces a
disciplinary hearing on Sunday.
"I think it was a fantastic rugby league tackle," said
France's defensive coach Dave Ellis.
The English former rugby league player continued:
"Unfortunately we are not playing rugby league, we are playing
rugby union.
"As soon as I saw it I thought it was a sending off."
French coach Marc Lievremont said he had watched the match
again on Sunday morning.
"I had a great time watching it again," he smiled.
"(People) can talk about injustice, but I have seen the
footage again and the red card is justified.
"The referee was consistent. I can't help it if their kicker
was not as good as ours. I don't know if the best team won, but
France are in the final."
Warburton said the player's body weight had taken over and
there had been no intent, while Wales defence coach Shaun
Edwards said the skipper's size and strength had caused the
tackle to appear much worse than it had been.
"With Sam, it was a dominant hit as you expect. He was much
more powerful than the guy he tackled and he ended up in a
position that got him sent off."
Edwards said the referee should have considered the issue of
intent. However, if a referee deems an action dangerous play,
intent is not an issue and he must issue a red card.
Wales coach Warren Gatland and many of his team condemned
the punishment as excessive, suggesting a yellow card would have
been the appropriate punishment.
Rugby's governing International Rugby Board (IRB) issued a
statement on Sunday reiterating their zero tolerance on
dangerous tackles.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on