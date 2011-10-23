By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 23 If fortune really does favour
the brave, the French rugby team have every right to feel
aggrieved after their roller coaster World Cup campaign was
ended in the final by New Zealand.
Dismissed by everyone but themselves, the rank outsiders
played with enormous hearts on Sunday but ultimately came up
short by a single point, as the nervy All Blacks won their
second World Cup 24 years after their first.
"Obviously we are very, very sad about the result," French
captain and man-of-the-match Thierry Dusautoir said after the
8-7 Eden Park defeat.
"But we were lucky in previous matches, so... that is part
of sport... that is part of the game."
The French are the only team to reach a rugby World Cup
final having lost two matches in the pool stage -- and they rode
their luck in their semi-final win over Wales.
Although their good fortune finally ran out, both Dusautoir
and coach Marc Lievremont said the French had much to be proud
of.
"Whatever the result, I am very, very proud of the lads for
tonight and for all of the competition," the captain said.
The French World Cup campaign had been beset by internal
division and spats between the players and coach, but squad
members have consistently said these differences, and widespread
criticism levelled at them, had made them stronger.
"DIFFICULT MOMENTS"
"We have been through some difficult moments," Dusautoir
said. "We have been criticised.
"But today we were strong and we showed that rugby is not
just skills... it is also mental.
"Although perhaps today we needed more skills," he smiled.
"Tonight, everybody was nervous... them and us. There were
30 guys on the pitch and I think they were all scared.
"We rode our luck as best we could but we failed by one
point."
Lievremont has been charming, loquacious and, at times,
outspoken throughout the tournament.
He has never shied away from speaking his mind, and caused a
stir after the semi-finals when he branded a section of his
squad "spoiled brats".
But on Sunday as he sat alongside his captain, his suit
slightly rumpled, his features slightly fallen, he had just two
words when asked what he would like to say to his squad after
his last match in charge: "thank you".
(Editing by Mark Meadows. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on