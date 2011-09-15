AUCKLAND, Sept 16 New Zealand return to the World Cup fray without Richie McCaw and Dan Carter on Friday when the hosts take on Japan in Hamilton.

Captain McCaw -- who was set to make his 100th test appearance -- withdrew from the team because of injury on Thursday along with fullback Mils Muliaina, a day after flyhalf Carter was withdrawn from the Pool A match with a back problem.

Coach Graham Henry was forced to deny the trickle of pull-outs was all a ruse to rest his best players for their key group clash against France on Sept. 24 but it will hardly make things easier for Japan's "Brave Blossoms".

Coached by former All Black great John Kirwan, the Japanese tested the French in their opening match but still came away from Albany 47-21 losers.

The hosts looked much sharper than France in their opening 41-10 victory over Tonga last Friday and, although they might not match the 145-17 scoreline they racked up against the Japanese at the 1995 World Cup, anything but a comfortable victory would be a shock.

England will attempt to put behind them tabloid tales of a night out at a dwarf-racing bar when they name their team for Sunday's Pool B encounter with Georgia.

The Georgians also name their side as do Samoa and Wales for their weekend clash in Hamilton and Canada for their match against the French.

The Italians are getting their team out early for next Tuesday's match against the Russians.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)

