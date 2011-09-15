By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 16
AUCKLAND, Sept 16 New Zealand return to the
World Cup fray without Richie McCaw and Dan Carter on Friday
when the hosts take on Japan in Hamilton.
Captain McCaw -- who was set to make his 100th test
appearance -- withdrew from the team because of injury on
Thursday along with fullback Mils Muliaina, a day after flyhalf
Carter was withdrawn from the Pool A match with a back problem.
Coach Graham Henry was forced to deny the trickle of
pull-outs was all a ruse to rest his best players for their key
group clash against France on Sept. 24 but it will hardly make
things easier for Japan's "Brave Blossoms".
Coached by former All Black great John Kirwan, the Japanese
tested the French in their opening match but still came away
from Albany 47-21 losers.
The hosts looked much sharper than France in their opening
41-10 victory over Tonga last Friday and, although they might
not match the 145-17 scoreline they racked up against the
Japanese at the 1995 World Cup, anything but a comfortable
victory would be a shock.
England will attempt to put behind them tabloid tales of a
night out at a dwarf-racing bar when they name their team for
Sunday's Pool B encounter with Georgia.
The Georgians also name their side as do Samoa and Wales for
their weekend clash in Hamilton and Canada for their match
against the French.
The Italians are getting their team out early for next
Tuesday's match against the Russians.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
