By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 23
AUCKLAND, Sept 23 Still smarting from their
upset defeat by Ireland, Australia will be looking to run in a
feast of tries against the United States in the rugby World Cup
on Friday to boost their battered confidence.
The Wallabies looked stunned after their surprise 15-6 Pool
C defeat by Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday and the U.S. are
expected to provide little resistance in Wellington for the
Tri-Nations champions, who face a difficult path to the final
after the loss.
"Obviously coming off the back of a loss we needed to get
that energy back in the team," Wallabies centre Anthony Fainga'a
said.
"That's something we want to bring tomorrow night (Friday)
and moving forward."
Their conquerors Ireland will name their team on Friday to
play Russia in their third Pool C match while Pacific Islands
duo Samoa and Fiji also reveal their lineups ahead of their Eden
Park clash on Sunday.
Tournament favourites New Zealand and old World Cup rivals
France go through final preparations before their
eagerly-awaited Pool A clash on Saturday.
