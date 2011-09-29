WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Samoa have not abandoned their traditional running style totally, but were focussed on winning as they meet world champions South Africa in a crucial Pool D clash on Friday.

The match at North Harbour Stadium, the only game on Friday, should determine whether or not the Pacific islanders advance with the Springboks into the knockout phase.

Samoa need to beat South Africa and hope that Wales lose to Fiji on Sunday to qualify for the last eight and centre Seilala Mapusua said while they had not abandoned the flair that was at the heart of their style the match was too important to go out as losing crowd pleasers.

"It is a World Cup and these are not one-off games where you can showcase your sport, where there is nothing to play for the week after," Mapusua told reporters in Auckland.

"While we are staying strong to our values, we are trying to progress in the tournament as far as we can."

Mapusua admitted fatigue was now playing a part in the tournament, given Samoa have had just a five-day turnaround from their bruising clash against Fiji at Eden Park.

"I think it (fatigue) is always a factor when it comes to the World Cup. When you play in the World Cup, your body will take a lot of battering. That's why you have 30-man squads.

"The boys have recovered well. All we can do is ask for another great effort."

Kieran Read is expected to make his long-awaited return to the All Blacks side when it is named for their final Pool A match against Canada on Sunday.

Read suffered a high ankle sprain before the tournament began and another injury to the ankle earlier this week at training had All Blacks fans concerned, though assistant coach Steve Hansen said the number eight was expected to be named on Friday.

Ireland and Italy also name their sides for their Pool C clash in Dunedin on Sunday, with the Italians looking to upset the Irish and advance to the quarter-finals or the first time.

"Obviously it's a big chance for us and a chance to make history for Italian rugby to be the first team in history to pass into the quarter-finals," said Italy fullback Luke McLean.

"When I first came into the national team there was a bit of confusion and maybe there wasn't a real understanding of the structure of how we play.

"Nowadays everyone knows and everyone does their job individually and obviously there is a collective result that's positive to the team."

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories