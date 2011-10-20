AUCKLAND Oct 21 Wales aim to finish their World Cup campaign on a high in the third place playoff against Australia on Friday after the bitter disappointment of their one-point loss in the semi-finals to France.

The Welsh, reduced to 14 men after their captain Sam Warburton was sent off in the first 20 minutes for a dangerous tackle, would have won the match if their goal-kicking had been more accurate.

"We still feel very hollow and very empty about what happened against France and we feel that the better team is not in the final of the World Cup," coach Warren Gatland told reporters this week.

"It would be easy for us to get our heads down and not give the performance we know we are capable of but if this team goes out and performs as they can we can leave here with our heads held high having earned a lot of respect."

Tony Faletau moves from number eight to openside flanker to replace Warburton with Ryan Jones coming on at the back of the scrum. James Hook retains the number 10 jersey in the continued absence of the injured Rhys Priestland ahead of Stephen Jones.

Kurtley Beale returns at fullback for Australia after missing the semi-final against New Zealand through injury while coach Robbie Deans has replaced his entire front row.

Wallaby centre Adam Ashley-Cooper said the Australian team would be committed to a match few people remember after the end of a tournament.

"It's another opportunity to put on the Wallabies jersey and nobody is going to take it for granted," he said. "There's a bronze medal on offer and everyone is pretty excited."

