By Greg Stutchbury
PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand, Sept 28 Georgia
openside flanker Mamuka Gorgodze scored the only try of the
match in his side's 25-9 victory over Romania in their Pool B
encounter at Arena Manawatu on Wednesday.
As Georgia celebrated a second victory in a World Cup game,
the loss consigns the Romanians to last place in the pool and
marks only the second time in seven appearances that they have
failed to win a match at the tournament.
"We wished so much to win this game," Romania coach Romeo
Stefan Gontineac told reporters. "We had a very good first half
and the Georgians had a good second half and the score tells
(the story).
"I think at the end, we were more tired than Georgia. In the
last 15-20 minutes, we saw a lot of guys who were very tired, so
that could be one of the causes (for the loss).
The match never reached any great heights with both teams
intent on spoiling their opponent's ball to halt any momentum
and accepting the consequences.
Referee Dave Pearson was an influential figure, awarding 14
penalties in the first half and 22 in total.
Georgia flyhalf Merab Kvirikashvili took full advantage of
Romania's transgressions in the first half, slotting four
penalties to give his side a 12-6 lead at the break after
Romanian flyhalf Marin Danut Dumbrava landed two of his three
penalty attempts.
Both sides missed early second half penalty kicks before the
Georgians finally built some phases through quick ball that led
to Gorgodze crashing over for a 56th minute try, which
Kvirikashvili converted to give his side a 19-6 lead.
The flyhalf put the result beyond doubt when he added his
fifth penalty before Romania's Florin Adrian Vlaicu slotted his
side's third penalty of the match.
Georgia replacement Malkhaz Urjukashvili completed the
scoring with another penalty in the dying minutes.
"I had fears the game might have developed into a local
derby and that we were both so keen on winning that we would
forget to play our game," Georgia coach Richie Dixon said.
"When we did play our game, we became very strong and we
managed to get our rewards for that.
"We came here to gain the respect of everyone we played
against, so we have played a strong team in every match and the
tournament and I think we have shown that we have made good
progress.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have made quite
good progress."
While Romania head home following four defeats in as many
matches, Georgia conclude their campaign against Argentina in
Palmerston North on Sunday.
