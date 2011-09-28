* Georgia victory is just their second in World Cups

* Romania consigned to last place in pool (Adds quotes)

By Greg Stutchbury

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand, Sept 28 Georgia openside flanker Mamuka Gorgodze scored the only try of the match in his side's 25-9 victory over Romania in their Pool B encounter at Arena Manawatu on Wednesday.

As Georgia celebrated a second victory in a World Cup game, the loss consigns the Romanians to last place in the pool and marks only the second time in seven appearances that they have failed to win a match at the tournament.

"We wished so much to win this game," Romania coach Romeo Stefan Gontineac told reporters. "We had a very good first half and the Georgians had a good second half and the score tells (the story).

"I think at the end, we were more tired than Georgia. In the last 15-20 minutes, we saw a lot of guys who were very tired, so that could be one of the causes (for the loss).

The match never reached any great heights with both teams intent on spoiling their opponent's ball to halt any momentum and accepting the consequences.

Referee Dave Pearson was an influential figure, awarding 14 penalties in the first half and 22 in total.

Georgia flyhalf Merab Kvirikashvili took full advantage of Romania's transgressions in the first half, slotting four penalties to give his side a 12-6 lead at the break after Romanian flyhalf Marin Danut Dumbrava landed two of his three penalty attempts.

Both sides missed early second half penalty kicks before the Georgians finally built some phases through quick ball that led to Gorgodze crashing over for a 56th minute try, which Kvirikashvili converted to give his side a 19-6 lead.

The flyhalf put the result beyond doubt when he added his fifth penalty before Romania's Florin Adrian Vlaicu slotted his side's third penalty of the match.

Georgia replacement Malkhaz Urjukashvili completed the scoring with another penalty in the dying minutes.

"I had fears the game might have developed into a local derby and that we were both so keen on winning that we would forget to play our game," Georgia coach Richie Dixon said.

"When we did play our game, we became very strong and we managed to get our rewards for that.

"We came here to gain the respect of everyone we played against, so we have played a strong team in every match and the tournament and I think we have shown that we have made good progress.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have made quite good progress."

While Romania head home following four defeats in as many matches, Georgia conclude their campaign against Argentina in Palmerston North on Sunday.

