QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Destructive
flanker Mamuka Gorgodze will seek to emulate Romania's forwards
when his Georgia team take on Scotland on Wednesday hoping to
spring a massive World Cup upset.
Four years ago Georgia came desperately close to beating
Ireland and, having seen the Scots taken to the cleaners by
Romania's pack in their Pool B opener on Saturday, they are
ready to unload another forward onslaught.
Fast and powerful, the versatile Gorgodze, nicknamed
"Gorgodzilla" and voted the French league's overseas player of
last season, starts at openside in the Invercargill game, with
Dimitri Basilaia at number eight.
Thirteen of the starting lineup named on Monday play in France
and an indication of the improving quality in Georgian rugby is
that prop David Kubriashvili, good enough to keep All Black Carl
Hayman on the bench at Toulon and the first Georgian to play for
the Barbarians, can only make the replacements.
"The Ireland game in the last World Cup let everyone see that
Georgia are particularly strong up front," said Georgia coach
Richie Dixon, formerly coach of Wednesday's opponents.
"I thought Romania played particularly well and they showed
perhaps the gap between the European Nations Cup (which Georgia
won this year) and the Six Nations is not as great as people
might believe.
"We are confident in our ability to scrum. I think Georgia
has built a reputation on the fact that their forwards are good
at scrummaging and our aim is to maintain that.
"But we are also trying to get more balance and to show that
we've made progress from 2007."
With only a few days to recover from an opening match that
stretched them physically and mentally, Scotland have made 11
changes to their starting team, well aware that they will be in
for another tough night at the coalface at Rugby Park.
Having sat out the opening weekend's fixtures, the Georgians
are itching to get into the action and Dixon hopes that have
done enough in their limited time together to give a good
account of themselves.
"We've had about four months hands-on experience being
together, which is a very short period, but we've won our last
eight matches and I'm very pleased with the way we're building
up, quietly and nicely," he said.
"We envisioned how the progression would take place and I'm
glad to say we are where we want to be. You always want more
time but given the timescale we've had, I think the team are
shaping up pretty well.
"But no matter what you do in training you can't really
simulate match hardness, so we're doing everything we can to try
and get to that level and we know it's a step up for a game
against the big boys."
