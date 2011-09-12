QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Destructive flanker Mamuka Gorgodze will seek to emulate Romania's forwards when his Georgia team take on Scotland on Wednesday hoping to spring a massive World Cup upset.

Four years ago Georgia came desperately close to beating Ireland and, having seen the Scots taken to the cleaners by Romania's pack in their Pool B opener on Saturday, they are ready to unload another forward onslaught.

Fast and powerful, the versatile Gorgodze, nicknamed "Gorgodzilla" and voted the French league's overseas player of last season, starts at openside in the Invercargill game, with Dimitri Basilaia at number eight. Thirteen of the starting lineup named on Monday play in France and an indication of the improving quality in Georgian rugby is that prop David Kubriashvili, good enough to keep All Black Carl Hayman on the bench at Toulon and the first Georgian to play for the Barbarians, can only make the replacements.

"The Ireland game in the last World Cup let everyone see that Georgia are particularly strong up front," said Georgia coach Richie Dixon, formerly coach of Wednesday's opponents. "I thought Romania played particularly well and they showed perhaps the gap between the European Nations Cup (which Georgia won this year) and the Six Nations is not as great as people might believe.

"We are confident in our ability to scrum. I think Georgia has built a reputation on the fact that their forwards are good at scrummaging and our aim is to maintain that.

"But we are also trying to get more balance and to show that we've made progress from 2007."

With only a few days to recover from an opening match that stretched them physically and mentally, Scotland have made 11 changes to their starting team, well aware that they will be in for another tough night at the coalface at Rugby Park.

Having sat out the opening weekend's fixtures, the Georgians are itching to get into the action and Dixon hopes that have done enough in their limited time together to give a good account of themselves.

"We've had about four months hands-on experience being together, which is a very short period, but we've won our last eight matches and I'm very pleased with the way we're building up, quietly and nicely," he said.

"We envisioned how the progression would take place and I'm glad to say we are where we want to be. You always want more time but given the timescale we've had, I think the team are shaping up pretty well.

"But no matter what you do in training you can't really simulate match hardness, so we're doing everything we can to try and get to that level and we know it's a step up for a game against the big boys."