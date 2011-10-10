By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 11 As England's rugby team flew
out of Auckland on Monday at the end of a miserable World Cup
campaign, their Welsh counterparts settled into a luxurious city
centre team hotel with their focus fixed on the semi-finals.
England's time in New Zealand will ultimately be remembered
for ill-discipline on and off the pitch, a campaign pockmarked
by ill-advised visits to pubs and nightclubs.
The Welsh, however, like modern-day alchemists, have
converted restraint into rugby success ahead of Saturday's last
four clash with England's quarter-final conquerors the French.
"We've had times now and again where we've had time to
switch off but we haven't really had an occasion where we've had
a chance to go out and have a big drink or something," Welsh
prop Gethin Jenkins told reporters huddled round him in
Auckland's Sky City Hotel.
"That's not to say we haven't had a very enjoyable time in
New Zealand and the players have enjoyed themselves.
"We've got a few boys we've got to keep under wraps," the
30-year-old laughed. "But no, it's a time and a place, isn't it?
"Like I said, we enjoy ourselves as a squad but it just
depends when you do it and where you do it."
At the beginning of his tenure as Welsh coach, New Zealander
Warren Gatland was moved to defend his players and deny there
was a drinking culture in Welsh rugby after incidents with
high-profile players.
Last year, Jenkins's World Cup team mate Andy Powell was
given a motoring ban for driving a golf buggy on a motorway
slip-road while being over the legal limit. Powell had been
celebrating a Six Nations victory over Scotland.
The England squad would do well to heed Jenkins's words of
wisdom after a number of players were criticised in New Zealand
and at home for late night drinking incidents in Queenstown and
Dunedin.
England said the episodes had no effect on their on-field
performances, but they can hardly have helped.
British and Irish Lion Jenkins, who made no reference to any
other squad, said the Welsh temperance at this tournament had
been aided by a packed schedule -- and some paternal guidance
from management.
"The schedule has been so intense and training has been so
intense you haven't had the urge to go out," he explained.
"Things have been quiet, but we are tight as a squad and
we'll stick together and stick to the values we have in the
squad.
"There was a bit of a curfew in place but I don't want to
talk about it really, it was a sensible one and I just want to
look forward to next weekend's game."
The schedule, curfew and squad values have clearly been a
benefit and give Wales a chance to surpass the previous best
Welsh World Cup performance of third place in the inaugural 1987
tournament by going all the way to the final.
