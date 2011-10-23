By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND Oct 23 Self-reliance and leadership
forged in the aftermath of the humiliating 2007 quarter-final
defeat by France underpinned the New Zealand All Blacks' 8-7 win
over the same opponents in the World Cup final on Sunday.
"A lot of the guys played in the last World Cup and went out
in the quarter-finals. Our guys are very self-reliant and they
took ownership of the team. They didn't give penalties away and
were defensively strong," head coach Graham Henry told a news
conference.
Henry, vilified in New Zealand four years ago after the All
Blacks failed to get at least to the semi-finals for the first
time, did not originally to intend to stand again for a job
rivalling that of the country's prime minister in both prestige
and pressure.
"I wasn't going to continue after 2007," Henry said with the
Webb Ellis trophy sitting on the table before him.
"But from the reaction of the players they wanted the same
coaching team and that is why we stood.
"We put a lot of pressure on the players to perform, in 2007
I had to stand up because that is what we expected of the
players."
Henry said it was pleasing that a team regularly ranked at
number one, committed to playing attractive rugby, had at last
won the World Cup.
"I just wanted to be part of a group of people who achieved
the ultimate," he said.
"This group of people have done marvellous things in rugby,
won grand slams and Tri-Nations and everything else, but they
hadn't won the World Cup.
"And it's great to be world champions as well as the best
team in the world.
"We had to play a situation that was unexpected and the
French played really well and held on to the ball. The ability
to hang in there and get the job done was probably something we
couldn't have done two or three years ago."
Henry, 65, would not commit himself when asked whether he
intended to stand for the job of chief coach again.
"I'm just going to enjoy tonight, have some peace, catch
some fish," he said.
