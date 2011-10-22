(Repeats ahead of final)
By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND Oct 21 A home nation willing their
heroes to win the rugby World Cup may make the critical
difference between success and the five consecutive failures
which have haunted the All Blacks, according to a leading New
Zealand sports psychologist.
Gary Hermansson was a member of the Wellington side who beat
South Africa in 1965 and the Lions the following year. He has
since been chief psychologist for New Zealand and Commonwealth
Games teams and worked with New Zealand's cricket team.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Hermansson said it
was significant that the All Blacks, who play France in the
final on Sunday, had won their only World Cup at home in 1987.
"One of the things about this tournament that is important
to recognise is that we become vulnerable when we are offshore,"
Hermansson said.
"There has been a much closer connection between team and
supporters (at home) whereas when they go offshore, us being a
small nation, they feel vulnerable and exposed on the world
stage when expectations are high. We get more self-conscious.
"As a nation we are fairly harsh on our athletes, we tend to
be demandingly critical, you only have to listen to our radio
talkback to hear that. As a nation we tend to be very reticent.
When we get offshore there tends to be apprehension."
Since 1987, the All Blacks have lost one final, three
semi-finals and a quarter-final even though they have usually
been the world's top-ranked side between tournaments.
"As a nation we position ourselves as underdogs, we are a
small country who make people sit up and take notice,"
Hermansson said.
HISTORICAL UNDERDOGS
"Historically, we have been the underdog and we tend to
perform well when that is our position. The problem is when we
are favourites, we shift from a desire to do well to a fear of
not doing well.
"When that happens skill drops away, we get a bit
preoccupied and we choke, we tighten up physically and mentally
and don't perform well, that's been our pattern over the years
and this time around it seems to be different which is good.
"If you measure the performance against the form, you
recognise that there were skill struggles that went on, decision
making that was atypical and the term choking is tied up with
this notion of anxiety.
"Breathing gets restricted, mental functioning gets
restricted, so that's what choking essentially is and all the
indications have been that that's what's happened over the
years."
Hermansson said in previous knockout stages, the All Blacks
had started to think more negatively and self-doubt had crept
in.
"That tends to create its own cycle of tension and lack of
form at critical moments," he said.
"This time they have been able to hold that sort of
self-affirming self-belief. Your best performances come when you
are in that moment when you are the opposite of choking, when
you are fully in the present, when your mind and body are
working in harmony.
"It happens in life in all sorts of ways, it happen to us
all but it stands out in a sporting moment."
