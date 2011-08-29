LONDON Aug 29 Brief history of the Rugby World
Cup.
1987
New Zealand emerged from a decade of internal discord and
division created by the country's continuing rugby links with
South Africa with a vibrant new team who swept all before them.
South Africa were not invited to the inaugural tournament as
their apartheid regime began to crumble and the Springboks'
absence meant Australia and European champions France were the
main challengers to the All Blacks' supremacy.
France won a magnificent semi-final in Sydney climaxed by
last-gasp try to Serge Blanco but were unable to reproduce that
form in the final, going down 29-9 at Eden Park in Auckland to a
side containing John Kirwan, Michael Jones, Sean Fitzpatrick and
Wayne Shelford, who were to attain true greatness over the next
two years.
- - - -
1991
David Campese, a rugby genius at the peak of his powers on
the wing, cut through the All Blacks' defence with a wonderful
solo try in their Dublin semi-final to spark a thoroughly
deserved Wallabies' victory.
Their opponents in the Twickenham final were England, who
had played some of the best all-round rugby in the world in the
previous year, but who had reverted to type subsequently after
losing the grand slam finale to Scotland.
England belatedly tried a more expansive game against the
Wallabies in the Twickenham final after their forwards had taken
them to the grand slam and the World Cup final but succumbed
12-6 on the day to a side who were deserved world champions.
- - - -
1995
Post-apartheid South Africa were now back in the world
sporting fold and Nelson Mandela, imprisoned for 27 years, was
their president for a home World Cup.
In a public relations master stroke, Mandela wore a replica
of captain Francois Pienaar's Springbok jersey in the final in
Johannesburg against the All Blacks, a matchup between the two
traditional giants of world rugby.
In response a fiercely committed Springboks' team contained
a New Zealand side who had dazzled throughout the tournament
and nullified the threat of their giant wing Jonah Lomu to win
15-12 through a Joel Stransky drop-kick in extra time.
- - - -
1999
France, with makeshift flyhalf Christophe Lamaison playing
the game of his life in the semi-finals, turned around a 24-10
halftime deficit to beat the All Blacks 43-31 at Twickenham in
one of the great upsets in rugby history.
Australia prevailed in another epic semi-final against South
Africa after the scores had been tied 21-21 at fulltime with
flyhalf Stephen Larkham kicking the first drop goal of his
career.
Wallaby captain John Eales had a magnificent game in the
final at the Millennium Stadium in Wales, won 35-12 by
Australia. A committed republican, whose side had lost out in a
referendum against the royalists at home on the same day, Eales
then received the Webb Ellis trophy from Queen Elizabeth.
- - - -
2003
Martin Johnson, a glowering giant in the second row, led a
confident England side who had laid down a marker earlier in the
year by taking their best side to the southern hemisphere where
they recorded decisive victories over Australia and New Zealand.
Their progress throughout the World Cup was less assured but
they were too strong for a French team who failed to cope with a
wet Sydney night in the semi-finals.
Australia defeated New Zealand in the other semi-final and
the final, an attritional battle of the hemispheres, was
resolved on the stroke of fulltime when Jonny Wilkinson
drop-kicked a goal with his weaker right foot to give England a
20-17 extra time win.
- - - -
2007
Argentina upset co-hosts France in the opening match which
set the tone for the most entertaining tournament to date.
In the pool stages, Georgia held Ireland to a four-point
winning margin, Fiji defeated Wales and Tonga gave a second
string Springbok side a mighty scare.
France then upset New Zealand in their Cardiff
quarter-final, the earliest exit ever for the All Blacks while
England, who had been humiliated 36-0 in their pool match
against South Africa, rebounded to beat Australia and France in
the knockout stages.
By contrast with the early excitement, the final between
South Africa and England at the Stade de France failed to catch
fire. South Africa won 15-6 in a tryless match to join Australia
as the only teams to win the trophy twice.
