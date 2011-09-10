By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 10 England overcame a tough
challenge from a brutal Argentina on the second day of the rugby
World Cup on Saturday while the smaller nations showed that the
gap to the top sides, so often a cause for concern at the
tournament, may slowly be closing.
The 2003 World Cup winners, expected to battle with
Argentina for top spot in Pool B, needed a late try from
replacement scrumhalf Ben Youngs to eke out a 13-9 victory in a
tough encounter in the new indoor Otago Stadium.
England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson and Argentina fullback
Martin Rodriguez, who took over the goalkicking from injured
captain Felipe Contepomi, missed five shots at goal each.
"I probably aged about 20 years, but we said that before we
came here that's what World Cups are about, you will be in a
game that isn't going your way ... and you have to find a way to
win and we did," England manager Martin Johnson said in a
televised interview.
"There were opportunities for both sides and they missed
them and we were left with the win.
"It's not a fantastic performance by any means, but it's a
fantastic win in the circumstances."
LATE RALLIES
Japan almost produced a huge upset when they drew to within
four points of Pool A heavyweights France late in the second
half before Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape and Morgan Parra scored
tries in the final 10 minutes to put a gloss on the scoreline.
"Well done to the Japanese they have played very well,"
France coach Marc Lievremont told reporters after their 47-21
victory at North Harbour Stadium in Albany.
"(Japan coach) John Kirwan wanted to show how much Japan had
progressed and I think he can be very satisfied with his team's
performance.
"I think Japan really deserved to not lose by such a
difference."
Former All Blacks winger Kirwan was convinced that had Japan
scored once more, they could have provided one of the biggest
shocks in seven World Cup tournaments.
"We had them rattled but instead of scoring a try we turned
the ball over or gave away a penalty," said Kirwan.
"Rugby is very much ebb and flow and when we had the flow on
we probably just didn't get enough points. If we had scored when
it was 25-21 it would have been a very exciting finish."
Romania also provided some nervous moments for their higher
ranked opponents as their forwards destroyed Scotland's scrum
for Dan Carpo to crash over and help his side take the lead with
just six minutes remaining in Invercargill.
Winger Simon Danielli, however, broke a two-year
international drought to score two late tries for the Scots to
give them a 34-24 victory.
"We were a bit shell-shocked to find ourselves in that
position," Danielli said. "I was thinking, 'we can't lose this
game, we're not going to lose this game'.
"I was really pleased to get over the try-line, especially
given the situation we were facing."
Fijian winger Vereniki Goneva, who did not make the 2007
World Cup squad, marked his debut with four tries as the Pacific
islanders overcame a battling Namibia 49-25 in Rotorua.
"This is the first time I've scored four tries. It's an
honour and a privilege," he told reporters.
"I missed out on the World Cup team last time, and it was my
dream to make the team for this World Cup. It is my time."
TRANSPORT PROBLEMS
Despite many hailing the success of the opening day
celebrations around the country on Friday, red-faced local
government officials in Auckland were forced to explain the
failure of their rail system and overcrowding as people flooded
onto the streets downtown.
Local media reported massive delays on the rail system to
Eden Park, with fans missing the start of the New Zealand-Tonga
match while some people abandoned stationary carriages and
scrambled up banks on to the road.
World Cup Minister Murray McCully criticised officials on
Saturday for the failure of the transport system and told them
they must ensure it did not happen again during the tournament.
"Auckland's public transport system failed to deliver to the
required standard," McCully said.
"Urgent steps will now need to be taken to ensure that these
matters are rectified before the next large Eden Park match next
weekend."
Organisers at least received some good news with ticket
sales now at almost NZ$1million ($820,000) a day. Having reached
$249 million in sales, they are now seemingly on track to reach
their target of $268 million.
"We always expected sales to rise as the tournament comes
alive across the country so its great to see so many New
Zealanders now wanting to be ringside," tournament chief
operating officer Therese Walsh said.
