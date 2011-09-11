By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 11
AUCKLAND, Sept 11 Champions South Africa were
the latest of rugby's heavyweights forced to scrap for an
opening win at the World Cup when they escaped with a 17-16
victory over Wales to open their title defence on Sunday.
In the first match on day three of tournament, Australia,
for one half at least, gave notice that their young team will be
strong contenders to take away the Springboks' crown with a
James O'Connor-inspired 32-6 victory over Italy.
Ireland, however, failed to dispel the dark clouds that
gathered over their camp in the run-up to the tournament with a
scrappy 22-10 victory over a United States team fired by the
marking of the 10th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on
their country.
England and France both laboured to opening wins on Saturday
but neither came as close to losing as the Springboks, who had a
late try from Francois Hougaard and a misdirected drop goal
attempt from Welshman Rhys Priestland to thank for their
victory.
"We did everything but win the game," said Wales coach
Warren Gatland. "Our players will be devastated but that's
sport, that's the drama of it. We just have to take it on the
chin and move forward."
South Africa made the best possible start to the Pool D
match in Wellington, playing expansive rugby and getting their
reward when fullback Frans Steyn burst through two tackles to
score the opening try after four minutes.
Wales regathered, however, and dominated territorially for
much of the rest of the match, taking a 16-10 lead when number
eight Toby Faletau slid over the line for a try and James Hook
converted 14 minutes into the second half.
The Springboks proved with their 2007 triumph that they are
nothing if they are not battlers and when their chance came,
they took it.
On a rare incursion into the Wales 22, they battered away at
the red ranks before replacement winger Hougaard sprang through
a huge hole in the defensive line and touched down under the
posts.
Morne Steyn converted but Wales had their chances to retake
the lead in a dramatic remaining quarter of an hour, Hook
missing a difficult penalty and flyhalf Priestland miscuing a
simple drop goal attempt from 30 metres.
"Wales, to us, are always a great challenge," said South
Africa coach Peter de Villiers.
"This is what World Cup rugby is about. The first game is
very important and now we've got that out of the way with a win
we can look forward to our next match."
Twice champions Australia also looked like they might be in
for a scare when they went in at halftime tied up at 6-6 with an
experienced and physical Italian team in Albany.
O'Connor, dropped after sleeping through the World Cup squad
announcement, came off the bench seven minutes into the second
half and little more than 10 minutes later, the Wallabies had
scored three tries.
Prop Ben Alexander, centre Adam Ashley-Cooper and livewire
winger O'Connor himself crossed as flyhalf Quade Cooper finally
got his backline moving, with Digby Ioane adding a fourth try
after 67 minutes to effectively kill the game as a contest.
"We didn't help ourselves in the first half, we were a
little bit impatient," said Robbie Deans. "We overplayed our
hand in the way that we attacked, I think we got the balance of
our attack right in the second half.
"But you've got to give the Italians credit. We have a lot
of respect for the way they defend and they take time to break
down."
Australia's next opponents in Pool C are Ireland, who should
have felt at home in the wet and windy conditions in New
Plymouth but put in an error-strewn performance against a
willing but limited U.S. side.
Winger Tommy Bowe scored two tries with hooker Rory Best
adding another but Irish flyhalf Jonathan Sexton managed just
two from six kicks at goal.
"Sure there is definitely disappointment but it is not the
end of the world," said Irish skipper Brian O'Driscoll.
"There are plenty of things to work on that we can fix, and
when you look at individual errors, if everyone can tighten that
up we are straight away on a better footing."
While O'Driscoll was trying to keep his team's troubles in
perspective, his American counterpart Todd Clever had no
difficulty in putting his team's performance into context after
attending a memorial service on Sunday morning for the victims
of the attacks on New York and Washington.
"In the grand scheme of things this is just a game and we're
talking about thousands of lives," he said. "We were glad to
have our chance to pay our respects."
The tournament now takes a two-day break before resuming on
Wednesday when Samoa, Canada and Georgia, the three teams yet to
get a taste of the action, get their campaigns underway.
