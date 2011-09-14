* Skrela and Sheridan out with shoulder injuries

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 14 England prop Andrew Sheridan and French flyhalf David Skrela hobbled home from the rugby World Cup on Wednesday just as Samoa entered the fray with a resounding win and New Zealanders fretted about the back of prized asset Dan Carter.

On the field, Canada fought back to claim an opening 25-20 win over Tonga in an entertaining match in Whangarei while Scotland overcame eastern European opposition for the second match in a row as they beat Georgia 15-6.

But for all the good play on the field, Wednesday stood out for injuries as Sheridan became the latest casualty of Saturday's brutal Pool B clash between England and Argentina.

"It's a big blow to leave the World Cup through injury, but it's a significant injury to the shoulder, so I have to deal with that and get on with it now," Sheridan said in a statement.

England manager Martin Johnson already has four other props in his squad and is yet to call up a replacement for the powerful loosehead. England face Georgia on Sunday.

France coach Marc Lievremont does not have such riches, however, with only one fit flyhalf after Skrela's World Cup ended following just 11 minutes of action against Japan.

Lievremont has called up uncapped Jean-Marc Doussain but the 20-year-old must first play for his club Toulouse against Biarritz on Friday, leaving the French with just Francois Trinh-Duc as the probable starter for the remaining Pool A matches.

France play Canada in Napier on Sunday before facing tournament favourites New Zealand on Sept. 24.

"I hope that we don't have any injuries against Canada because it would be difficult for Doussain to be on the teamsheet for next weekend," Lievremont said of the young flyhalf's late arrival ahead of the key Pool A clash.

RECORD POINTS

While the importance of Trinh-Duc's health rocketed in the French camp his value to the team remains minor in comparison to the importance of Carter to New Zealand.

The indispensable flyhalf was scratched, having been earlier named, in the All Blacks team on Wednesday because of a sore back meaning a late call up for understudy Colin Slade.

Rugby's record points scorer Carter is expected to miss only the Japan match but any injury to the poster boy of New Zealand rugby is enough to concern a rugby-obsessed nation who have previous World Cup failings without him fresh in the memory.

The All Blacks were dumped out at the quarter-final stages in 2007 by France after Carter was injured earlier in the game and coach Graham Henry has unsuccessfully spent the years since trying to find an adequate backup.

Carter's injury took the gloss of what should have been a day of celebration in the New Zealand squad with captain Richie McCaw set to become the first All Black to win 100 caps after being named to face Japan in Hamilton on Friday.

"He's an inspirational person for New Zealanders, and the team, by being the person that he is and the way he plays the game," Henry said of his captain's achievement.

Adam Thomson will join McCaw in the loose forwards as the All Blacks injury problems, Carter aside, appeared to be easing.

The same cannot be said for Tri-Nations rivals South Africa.

The Springboks have been hit by a series of problems since the start of the World Cup and winger Bryan Habana became the latest victim after being ruled out of the clash with Fiji.

Habana has a knee injury and joins lock duo Victor Matfield (hamstring) and Bakkies Botha (Achilles) and centre Jean de Villiers (ribs) on the sidelines for the holder's Pool D match in Wellington on Saturday.

HAT-TRICK

While coach Peter de Villiers was ruing the loss of the missing foursome, Ireland's Declan Kidney was bringing back a Leinster quartet for his side's highly-anticipated Pool C clash with Tri-Nations champions Australia on Saturday at Eden Park.

The Irish are at full strength for the match with flanker Sean O'Brien and prop Cian Healy amongst those returning.

Pool C favourites Australia spent Wednesday visiting a south Auckland school ahead of their team announcement on Thursday with utility back James O'Connor set to return to the starting lineup.

Other than the All Blacks, the only other side to beat the Wallabies this year is Samoa. They gave another demonstration of their powerful running game in a six-try 49-12 victory over Namibia to start their Pool D campaign with a bonus point win.

Huge winger Alesana Tuilagi claimed a hat-trick of tries in Rotorua as the Samoans sent out a warning ahead of Sunday's pivotal clash with Wales.

In Invercargill, 15 points from the boot of Dan Parks helped Scotland overcome just four days rest, wet conditions and a bruising Georgian pack to collect their second win from two matches in Pool B.

While on Thursday, almost a week after the tournament started, Russia become the final team to begin their campaign in their very first World Cup match against old cold war rivals United States in New Plymouth.

