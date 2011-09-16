* All Blacks run in 13 tries

* Australia sweat on Pocock

* South Africa lose another lock

* Johnson dismisses tabloid tales

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Sept 16 New Zealand expects and the All Blacks began to deliver on Friday, delivering the first big blowout of the 2011 World Cup with an 83-7 hammering of Japan to open the second weekend of the tournament.

After the first 12 matches gave credence to hopes that tier two nations had closed the gap on rugby's superpowers, it was unlucky 13 on two counts for Japan's Brave Blossoms at Waikato Stadium.

The All Blacks stalled in the second half of their opening victory over Tonga but there was no taking the foot off the gas in Hamilton as the tournament hosts ran in six tries in the first half and seven in the second to virtually assure themselves of a place in the last eight.

Winger Richard Kahui, who grabbed a brace against Tonga, and replacement back Sonny Bill Williams scored two tries apiece while centre Ma'a Nonu and flanker Jerome Kaino were also among the 11 who crossed the line -- just rewards for fine performances.

"We're pleased," said All Blacks coach Graham Henry, who had lost skipper Richie McCaw and first choice flyhalf Dan Carter to injury in the run-up to the game.

"They played well most of the time ... still plenty to work on and we've got to go up another notch for a very big game against France next week."

Japan, whose only score came from a converted interception try from winger Hirotoki Onozawa, were desperate to avoid a repeat of the record 145-17 defeat they suffered at the 1995 World Cup.

It was the victims of the deadly earthquakes that hit New Zealand and Japan this year, however, who were foremost in the mind of Japan captain Takashi Kikutani.

"It was our honour to play the All Blacks," he said. "It was a hard game for us, the boys are sore. The All Blacks are a great team.

"Both countries suffered from big earthquakes. This game meant a lot for us, I hope we can (come) together as one."

The All Blacks, who are under huge pressure to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second time, play France in the pivotal Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland on Sept. 24.

The highlight of Saturday's action is the key Pool C clash between Australia and Ireland and the Wallabies had a scare on the eve of the encounter when David Pocock missed training because of tightness in his back.

"He was just a little bit tight so we didn't want to push him," captain James Horwill said of the openside flanker. "I imagine he'll be okay, that's the belief that I've got."

Pocock would be a big loss to the Australians for a match where Ireland's mobile back row and experienced backline present a threat to Australia's hopes of dictating their own passage through the draw.

"BAD LUCK"

World champions South Africa also resume their campaign on Saturday and their rapidly diminishing pool of lock forwards dwindled further when Johann Muller was ruled out of the Pool D clash against Fiji with a hamstring injury.

Francois Louw has come on to the replacement bench for Muller while loose forward Willem Alberts will now cover the locking position should starters Danie Rossouw or Bakkies Botha get injured.

"I don't know whether there's something in the water or what's happening, but no, I think it's just some bad luck we're having at this stage," said Muller.

Saturday's third match is the Pool B encounter between Argentina's Pumas and Romania.

England, also in Pool B, were among a raft of teams announcing teams for weekend matches on Friday.

The recall of flanker Lewis "crazyhorse" Moody to lead the team against Georgia on Sunday was, however, overshadowed by the continuing fallout from pictures in a British tabloid of players drinking after their opening win over Argentina.

Coach Martin Johnson, who captained England to their only World Cup triumph in 2003, laughed off the furore surrounding the team's night out in Queenstown.

"It was guys out having a few drinks, as other teams have done in the same town during the World Cup," he said.

"There is no difference -- it is just the way it has been reported: 'rugby player drinks beer, shocker'.

"In the pressure of the World Cup you have got to find the opportunity to do things like that, enjoy yourself and let off a bit of steam. I had no problem with them doing that."

(Editing by Mark Meadows)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories