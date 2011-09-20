By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 20 Italy illustrated the
benefits of playing regular international test rugby when they
routed Russia 53-17 in the only game at the World Cup on
Tuesday, while players from the Pacific islands were in hot
water with tournament officials.
Captain Sergio Parisse was at the heart of his side's best
moments in a dominant first half for the Italians, breaking
tackles and linking backs with forwards as they jumped out to a
38-7 lead at halftime.
Italy scored nine tries, one of which was a penalty try as
their dominance at the scrum proved too much for Russia, and it
was the first time they scored 50 points in a World Cup match.
Italy joined the Six Nations in 2000 and the benefits of
regular top-level competition were plain to see against weaker
opposition.
"We haven't often played against sides lower than us, in
fact they are only the second team we have played in the last
four years who are lower than us in the IRB rankings," Italy
coach Nick Mallett said.
"So I was a little bit nervous with how it was going to go
but very pleased how we came through it."
Prior to the match, more than 1,000 students from Nelson
College performed a stirring haka on the steps of the city's
cathedral to commemorate the first World Cup game to be held in
the city.
Nelson College was the site of the first organised game of
rugby in New Zealand in 1870, and a reenactment of the match
took place with 18-players dressed in replica period costumes on
each side.
TACKLE NETS BAN
Fiji's Dominiko Waqaniburotu fell foul of tournament
officials when he was banned for three weeks for a dangerous
tackle on South Africa's Pat Lambie in their match on Saturday.
The suspension means the 25-year-old's World Cup is
effectively over unless Fiji embark on an unlikely run to the
last four as he will not be eligible to return until Oct. 10 --
the day after the completion of the quarter-finals.
Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu Fuimaono escaped censure after
apologising for a Twitter rant in which he said his side's
treatment by the IRB was "like slavery, like the holocaust, like
apartheid" in reference to their playing schedule.
The Pacific islanders play all four of their Pool D games in
16 days and were pipped by Wales 17-10 on Sunday, just four days
after they had played Namibia which prompted his outburst.
New Zealand's economy, which is projected to benefit to the
tune of NZ$491 million from the tournament, also received an
early boost from the influx of foreign visitors.
Electronic transaction processor Paymark, which accounts for
75 percent of all credit card sales in New Zealand, said that
spending from overseas cards was up $12 million in the first 10
days of the tournament compared to the same time period last
year.
Hospitality, accommodation and rental cars were, as expected,
responsible for the largest part of the spike in spending by
foreign visitors, Paymark chief executive Simon Tong said.
