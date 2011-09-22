By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 22
WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Bryan Habana finally claimed
the South African record as their highest try scorer as the
Springboks thrashed Namibia to all but qualify for the
quarter-finals, while New Zealand experienced a rare burst of
paparazzi activity with the arrival of British royalty.
Habana, who had not scored a try since June 2010, finally
scored his 39th career try in the 22nd minute of the 87-0 rout
at North Harbour Stadium and moved ahead of the retired Joost
van der Westhuizen.
He was not able to get on the scoresheet again, however, as
the world champions ran riot in the final 20 minutes to notch up
12 tries in total in the highest score so far in the seventh
edition of the World Cup.
"We are making progress. Tonight was a good run out," South
African captain John smit said. "Our first 40 we got sucked into
a few bad habits. Probably a bit too loose too early.
"At half time we refocused and stuck to our guns and got
into a bit more shape and got a bit more reward in the second
half."
While the tournament did not receive any official royal
activity, the arrival of Zara Phillips, the Queen's
grand-daughter and wife of England rugby player Mike Tindall,
created a tabloid buzz after her husband's well-publicised night
out in Queenstown last week.
Tindall, who was named in the England side to face Romania
on Saturday, also faced the media for the first time since his
now-infamous night out in Queenstown -- featuring a "mystery
blonde" and the "Mad Midget Weekender".
British tabloid press had featured the evening out after a
video from security cameras was leaked on the Internet.
Phillips arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday and local media
reported that she managed to avoid the press camped out at
Dunedin airport late on Thursday when she was whisked away by a
car waiting on the tarmac.
Scotland sprung a surprise when they chose not to include
World Cup captain Alastair Kellock in their team to play
Argentina in their match, which is likely to decide who finishes
second in Pool B.
Coach Andy Robinson said that with prop Euan Murray, widely
considered one of the best scrummagers in the world, unavailable
for Sunday's match because of his religious beliefs, the Scots
needed a bigger lock behind tighthead prop Geoff Cross, hence
the decision to name Jim Hamilton.
Hamilton's inclusion required a more athletic lock, Richie
Gray, to play the open game they wanted to use against the
Pumas, Robinson said.
"To be fair to Alastair, as always, he's taken it very
well," Robinson told reporters.
"He's an outstanding character. This is phase two of our
operation in the World Cup and we've got two games to win."
There were no such concerns for Richie McCaw, who will
become the first New Zealand player to win 100 test caps as he
was named to lead what is arguably the strongest All Blacks side
available against France on Saturday.
McCaw had been expected to achieve the milestone last week
against Japan but was a late withdrawal from the game when he
suffered a mild calf strain at training.
Fiji flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu, meanwhile, appealed his
three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in their match against
South Africa last week. The hearing will be held on Saturday.
Waqaniburotu's ban meant he would not be allowed to play
again until after the quarter-finals, effectively ruling him out
of the World Cup unless the Fijians went on an unlikely run to
the last four.
Fiji play fellow Pacific islanders Samoa at Eden Park on
Sunday and Wales in Hamilton on Oct. 2. They must win both to
give themselves a chance of making the quarter-finals.
Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories