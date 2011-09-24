By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 24 The All Blacks blew away a
cloud that had threatened to hang over the rugby World Cup as
they qualified for the quarter-finals with a 37-17 victory over
France at Eden Park on Saturday.
The victory, in captain Richie McCaw's 100th test for the
All Blacks, guaranteed the hosts a last-eight place and banished
the bad memories of the 20-18 defeat by the French in the
quarter-finals of the 2007 tournament.
It also allowed New Zealanders to breathe a collective sigh
of relief: the All Blacks also lost to France in the 1999
semi-finals and many saw Saturday's match as another potential
upset.
The All Blacks had signalled their intentions before the
game, performing their rarely-used "Kapa o Pango" haka, which
was written specifically for the team and based on their
unparalleled success in test matches.
While France were the last side to beat the All Blacks at
Eden Park in 1994 any chances of a repeat ended when the New
Zealanders ran in three quick tries in the first half to take a
19-0 lead. They engulfed the French defensively and conceded two
tries against the run of play only long after the game was won.
"It's always a huge challenge playing the French. I thought
they showed tonight how well they can play in patches," flyhalf
Dan Carter said, adding that McCaw's feat in becoming the first
New Zealand player to achieve 100 caps had been a motivator.
"We also wanted to do it for our captain Richie McCaw."
The victory means the All Blacks will meet the runners-up of
Pool B -- probably Scotland or Argentina -- while France look
destined for a showdown with England in the quarter-finals.
BIG SCREENS
After criticism of Auckland's public transport system, many
of the 60,856 fans walked to Eden Park, while others arrived
early to ensure they missed any log-jams.
Organisers opened the gates earlier than in previous matches
and broadcast England's 67-3 victory over Romania in Dunedin on
the big screens at the ground to keep the fans occupied before
kickoff.
Martin Johnson's team cut the Romanian defence to shreds,
running in 10 tries, with wingers Mark Cueto and Chris Ashton
both grabbing a hat-trick.
The pair combined for all five of England's first-half tries
as the Six Nations champions put the game beyond doubt by the
break with a 34-3 lead.
"It was an improvement on last week," England lock Louis
Deacon said. "We were looking for it, especially our
combinations between forwards and backs as well as attack and
defence.
"We played with tempo and proved to ourselves that we can
play a bit."
Fijian loose forward Dominiko Waqaniburotu's World Cup all
but ended when tournament officials dismissed his appeal against
a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle he made in their match
against South Africa.
Waqaniburotu's ban runs until Oct. 10, the day after the
quarter-finals conclude, meaning that unless Fiji go on an
unlikely run to the last four his tournament has ended.
The Fijians play Samoa at Eden Park on Sunday and Wales on
Oct. 2 in Hamilton and must win both games to have any chance of
making the quarter-finals.
