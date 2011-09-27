AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Italy set up a World Cup showdown with Ireland after roughing up the United States on Tuesday, while Canada were left feeling "glum" and Japan reduced to tears after a draw in Napier.

Japan were already on their way home before their 23-23 stalemate with Canada in Pool A and the Americans joined them at the exit after falling 27-10 to Italy in the Pool C clash in Nelson.

The Azzurri scrum appropriately secured the bonus point with a penalty try late in the second half as the Americans wilted in the face of the onslaught of Italian muscle.

But Italy's performance was patchy and Ireland will not be quaking in their boots ahead of their must-win match in Dunedin on Sunday.

"It was a tough physical match and we are a bit disappointed with how we played, but we did what we had to do and managed to get the five points," said prop Castrogiovanni.

"I think our minds were drifting to the Ireland match a bit and that affected how we played."

Canadian flyhalf Ander Monro earlier slotted a 79th-minute penalty to break Japanese hearts, ensuring a draw for a second successive World Cup between the two nations and denying the "Brave Blossoms" a first win since the 1991 tournament.

The Canadians could mathematically still qualify for the last eight by turning the rugby world on its head with a bonus-point win over hosts New Zealand and if Tonga also stun France in the final round of matches next weekend.

"The tie is a bit like kissing your cousin. It's great to kiss them but it's your cousin," Canada captain Pat Riordan said after drawing with Japan. "The guys are pretty glum at the moment."

JAPANESE TEARS

Some of the Japanese players were in tears after failing to break their 20-year winless streak at the World Cup.

"It kills me that we weren't able to win," said winger Hirotoki Onozawa. "I had told myself not to get too emotional, but I did."

Ireland, who have won all three of their matches but have not yet secured a place in the quarter-finals, remain wary of the Italian threat.

"It's the one all along where they felt they could create a huge upset and so we know as well they will probably be putting a little bit more into this game for us than some others," said fullback Rob Kearney.

"But I think the national team have shown throughout the last few years that when the chips are down and we need to win, we can win."

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Peter de Villiers was finally able to call on almost all of his squad, naming lock Victor Matfield to lead the side for their final Pool D match against Samoa on Friday, where a point will secure the holders a quarter-final place.

"They're a brute side so it won't be easy but we're working hard to hopefully put them under pressure in the lineouts and in the scrums," Matfield said of the Pacific islanders.

France also named their side for Saturday's final group encounter against Tonga in Wellington and coach Marc Lievremont stuck largely with the team that lost to the All Blacks last weekend.

"It is a team very similar to the one that will start the quarter-finals," Lievremont said. "After the first two matches, I said we would make fewer changes and that is the case."

The World Cup came to a premature end Australia's Wycliff Palu and fellow number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe of Argentina, both sent home after sustaining hamstring and anterior cruciate damage respectively.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories