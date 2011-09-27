By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 27
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Italy set up a World Cup
showdown with Ireland after roughing up the United States on
Tuesday, while Canada were left feeling "glum" and Japan reduced
to tears after a draw in Napier.
Japan were already on their way home before their 23-23
stalemate with Canada in Pool A and the Americans joined them at
the exit after falling 27-10 to Italy in the Pool C clash in
Nelson.
The Azzurri scrum appropriately secured the bonus point with
a penalty try late in the second half as the Americans wilted in
the face of the onslaught of Italian muscle.
But Italy's performance was patchy and Ireland will not be
quaking in their boots ahead of their must-win match in Dunedin
on Sunday.
"It was a tough physical match and we are a bit disappointed
with how we played, but we did what we had to do and managed to
get the five points," said prop Castrogiovanni.
"I think our minds were drifting to the Ireland match a bit
and that affected how we played."
Canadian flyhalf Ander Monro earlier slotted a 79th-minute
penalty to break Japanese hearts, ensuring a draw for a second
successive World Cup between the two nations and denying the
"Brave Blossoms" a first win since the 1991 tournament.
The Canadians could mathematically still qualify for the
last eight by turning the rugby world on its head with a
bonus-point win over hosts New Zealand and if Tonga also stun
France in the final round of matches next weekend.
"The tie is a bit like kissing your cousin. It's great to
kiss them but it's your cousin," Canada captain Pat Riordan said
after drawing with Japan. "The guys are pretty glum at the
moment."
JAPANESE TEARS
Some of the Japanese players were in tears after failing to
break their 20-year winless streak at the World Cup.
"It kills me that we weren't able to win," said winger
Hirotoki Onozawa. "I had told myself not to get too emotional,
but I did."
Ireland, who have won all three of their matches but have
not yet secured a place in the quarter-finals, remain wary of
the Italian threat.
"It's the one all along where they felt they could create a
huge upset and so we know as well they will probably be putting
a little bit more into this game for us than some others," said
fullback Rob Kearney.
"But I think the national team have shown throughout the
last few years that when the chips are down and we need to win,
we can win."
Meanwhile, South Africa coach Peter de Villiers was finally
able to call on almost all of his squad, naming lock Victor
Matfield to lead the side for their final Pool D match against
Samoa on Friday, where a point will secure the holders a
quarter-final place.
"They're a brute side so it won't be easy but we're working
hard to hopefully put them under pressure in the lineouts and in
the scrums," Matfield said of the Pacific islanders.
France also named their side for Saturday's final group
encounter against Tonga in Wellington and coach Marc Lievremont
stuck largely with the team that lost to the All Blacks last
weekend.
"It is a team very similar to the one that will start the
quarter-finals," Lievremont said. "After the first two matches,
I said we would make fewer changes and that is the case."
The World Cup came to a premature end Australia's Wycliff
Palu and fellow number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe of
Argentina, both sent home after sustaining hamstring and
anterior cruciate damage respectively.
