* All Blacks threaten World Cup boycott

* Georgia defeat Romania

* Argentina select Amorosino at fullback

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 28 Boycotts and breakdowns featured at the rugby World Cup on Wednesday as the All Blacks threatened to sit out the 2015 tournament and France were urged by their defence coach to compete more effectively at the ruck.

On the field, Georgia won their first match of the tournament, defeating Romania 25-9 in their Pool B match in Palmerson North.

New Zealand Rugby Union head Steve Tew set alarm bells ringing at the International Rugby Board (IRB) early in the day by saying the All Blacks could pull out of the 2015 event because competing in the current edition had led to a loss of more than NZ$13 million ($10.3 million).

Tew said the deficit was a result of the IRB, who employ strict rules on advertising during the World Cup, forcing the curtailment of regular test matches and Tri-Nations internationals and thus preventing teams from showcasing their regular sponsors.

The IRB were quick to issue a statement saying they were committed to negotiating with teams to address the financial issues.

"I think you'd have a pretty good idea of how the country would respond, they wouldn't be too happy about it," said New Zealand hooker Keven Mealamu.

"It would be devastating for us as rugby players to know we wouldn't be able to make it to the next World Cup."

Another team who could miss the 2015 tournament is Romania. Their loss to Georgia consigned them to last place in Pool B and forces them to qualify for 2015.

Georgian flyhalf Merab Kvirikashvili kicked 17 points and openside flanker Mamuka Gorgodze scored the only try in a scrappy encounter where referee Dave Pearson took centre stage.

The English official awarded 14 first-half penalties as the two sides repeatedly infringed at the breakdown, which, despite directives at the start of the tournament, continues to be ruled in consistently.

Georgia finish their campaign on Sunday against Argentina who announced a strong lineup on Wednesday for the final Pool B match with Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino selected at fullback after his late try helped beat Scotland.

STREETWISE

Argentina, England and Scotland are in contention for a quarter-final place from Pool B and rugby's oldest rivals will name their teams on Thursday for their eagerly awaited clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

England are favourites to get the two points they need against Scotland to win the pool and set-up a likely quarter-final against France, who were warned by their defence coach Dave Ellis that they were too being too clean at the breakdown.

France were overrun 37-17 on Saturday by the All Blacks who were afforded quick ball throughout after dominating the key breakdown exchanges.

"Other teams are leaving their hands in or pushing at the back of the ruck or doing things to slow down and we're not doing that, we're being a bit too clean," Ellis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Tonga.

"We've got to be a bit more streetwise and look at slowing the ball down so we can attack it afterwards."

Another side to struggle at the breakdown during this World Cup has been Japan who ended their tournament with a 23-23 draw with Canada on Tuesday.

Japan Rugby Football Union Chairman Tatsuzo Yabe said they had parted company with coach John Kirwan after the disappointment of failing to end a 20-year wait for a second World Cup victory.

Russia's hooker Valery Tsnobiladze will also make an ignominious exit after he was banned for three weeks for head-butting Irish flanker Sean O'Brien.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories