* All Blacks threaten World Cup boycott
* Georgia defeat Romania
* Argentina select Amorosino at fullback
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 28 Boycotts and breakdowns
featured at the rugby World Cup on Wednesday as the All Blacks
threatened to sit out the 2015 tournament and France were urged
by their defence coach to compete more effectively at the ruck.
On the field, Georgia won their first match of the
tournament, defeating Romania 25-9 in their Pool B match in
Palmerson North.
New Zealand Rugby Union head Steve Tew set alarm bells
ringing at the International Rugby Board (IRB) early in the day
by saying the All Blacks could pull out of the 2015 event
because competing in the current edition had led to a loss of
more than NZ$13 million ($10.3 million).
Tew said the deficit was a result of the IRB, who employ
strict rules on advertising during the World Cup, forcing the
curtailment of regular test matches and Tri-Nations
internationals and thus preventing teams from showcasing their
regular sponsors.
The IRB were quick to issue a statement saying they were
committed to negotiating with teams to address the financial
issues.
"I think you'd have a pretty good idea of how the country
would respond, they wouldn't be too happy about it," said New
Zealand hooker Keven Mealamu.
"It would be devastating for us as rugby players to know we
wouldn't be able to make it to the next World Cup."
Another team who could miss the 2015 tournament is Romania.
Their loss to Georgia consigned them to last place in Pool B and
forces them to qualify for 2015.
Georgian flyhalf Merab Kvirikashvili kicked 17 points and
openside flanker Mamuka Gorgodze scored the only try in a
scrappy encounter where referee Dave Pearson took centre stage.
The English official awarded 14 first-half penalties as the
two sides repeatedly infringed at the breakdown, which, despite
directives at the start of the tournament, continues to be
ruled in consistently.
Georgia finish their campaign on Sunday against Argentina
who announced a strong lineup on Wednesday for the final Pool B
match with Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino selected at fullback after
his late try helped beat Scotland.
STREETWISE
Argentina, England and Scotland are in contention for a
quarter-final place from Pool B and rugby's oldest rivals will
name their teams on Thursday for their eagerly awaited clash at
Eden Park on Saturday.
England are favourites to get the two points they need
against Scotland to win the pool and set-up a likely
quarter-final against France, who were warned by their defence
coach Dave Ellis that they were too being too clean at the
breakdown.
France were overrun 37-17 on Saturday by the All Blacks who
were afforded quick ball throughout after dominating the key
breakdown exchanges.
"Other teams are leaving their hands in or pushing at the
back of the ruck or doing things to slow down and we're not
doing that, we're being a bit too clean," Ellis said ahead of
Saturday's clash with Tonga.
"We've got to be a bit more streetwise and look at slowing
the ball down so we can attack it afterwards."
Another side to struggle at the breakdown during this World
Cup has been Japan who ended their tournament with a 23-23 draw
with Canada on Tuesday.
Japan Rugby Football Union Chairman Tatsuzo Yabe said they
had parted company with coach John Kirwan after the
disappointment of failing to end a 20-year wait for a second
World Cup victory.
Russia's hooker Valery Tsnobiladze will also make an
ignominious exit after he was banned for three weeks for
head-butting Irish flanker Sean O'Brien.
