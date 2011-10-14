By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 14 Australia fullback Kurtley
Beale was given 24 hours on Friday to prove his fitness for
Sunday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand as the
relentless pressures of tournament rugby took their toll on the
remaining four teams.
Beale was bracketed with Adam Ashley-Cooper in the Wallaby
team after aggravating a hamstring injury in the quarter-final
win over South Africa, while prop Sekope Kepu retains his place
after receiving treatment on an ankle injury.
"He's (Beale) obviously not 100 percent, none of them are,"
coach Robbie Deans told reporters. "Everyone has their own
little challenges."
France scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili, whose personal challenge
is a badly bruised thigh, will start for France against Wales on
Saturday but hands over kicking duties to halfback partner
Morgan Parra.
If Yachvili is forced to leave the field, uncapped utility
back Jean Marc Doussain will take over, leaving Parra free to
concentrate on his goal-kicking duties rather than revert to his
specialist position of scrumhalf.
The injury causing immensely more concern in New Zealand is
the ankle problem afflicting All Blacks' captain Richie McCaw,
who has barely trained this week while he manages a chronic
right foot injury.
McCaw's contribution as leader and openside flanker is
crucial to the All Blacks' cause and he will play through the
pain barrier on Sunday.
"You have to be pragmatic and he's doing that," coach Graham
Henry said. "Some other people might push and not play, he's not
pushing it so he can play so he's making good decisions."
After a week of heavy showers, the sun finally shone on Eden
Park on Friday at the start of a weekend which will feature the
best attacking sides in the tournament.
Wales are brimming with confidence after disposing of
Ireland last weekend while France believe they have unfinished
business after losing two of their pool matches, including an
embarrassing defeat by Tonga.
"A good (quarter-final) match against England isn't enough
to rid us of all our frustrations," coach Marc Lievremont said
on Friday.
"It was a good match against England but that wasn't enough
to free us. We now need to make sure we don't miss this
opportunity that we have been given in the semi-finals."
