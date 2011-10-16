By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 16 Hosts New Zealand overwhelmed
Australia 20-6 in a dazzling display of pace, power and
possession at Eden Park on Sunday to set up a rugby World Cup
final against France next weekend.
The All Blacks threatened to engulf the Tri-Nations
champions after Quade Cooper, the man New Zealanders love to
hate, had lobbed the kickoff into touch on the full.
Expatriate New Zealander Cooper made a series of unforced
errors early in the match after a relentless wave of attacks on
both flanks.
However, the All Blacks' only reward, and the sole try of
match, came when Ma'a Nonu drove over the line after the
outstanding Israel Dagg had sliced through the defence and flung
the ball infield before sliding into touch.
Despite the All Blacks' dominance, based on a rock-solid
scrum which frequently forced the Wallabies backwards, Australia
were still in contention when the teams turned around with New
Zealand leading 14-6.
But, although Piri Weepu failed to replicate the
place-kicking accuracy with the boot he had showed against
Argentina in the quarter-finals, it became clear that the longer
the match went on, the less likely the Wallabies were to snap a
losing sequence at Eden Park stretching back to 1986.
The outcome was the worst defeat Australia have endured at a
tournament which they have won twice and also twice disposed of
New Zealand in the semi-finals.
It also ensured a repeat of the inaugural 1987 final at Eden
Park, the only other time New Zealand have hosted the
tournament, and the one time they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy.
BOGEY TEAM
France were comfortably beaten in 1987 but they have
subsequently become New Zealand's bogey team in the World Cup
with their upset semi-final win in 1999 and their quarter-final
victory in Cardiff four years ago.
"The job hasn't been done yet. I think it's really important
that we understand that and that we get our feet back on the
ground over the next two days and build again for this test,"
said New Zealand coach Graham Henry.
"It's a huge game of rugby. We've got a lot of history with
France in the rugby World Cup and we respect them."
France advanced to their third final after defeating Wales
9-8 on Saturday. Wales were forced to play for 60 minutes after
their captain Sam Warburton was shown a red card for a dangerous
tackle.
Warburton was suspended for three weeks on Sunday and will
miss Friday's third place playoff against Australia.
France, the only team to reach a World Cup final after
losing two pool matches, will start their preparations for
Sunday's final with a verbal onslaught from their coach ringing
in their ears.
Marc Lievremont called his team "spoiled brats" on Sunday
after they had disobeyed his instructions and went out to
celebrate a distinctly poor display on the previous evening.
"I told them they are a bunch of spoiled brats," he said.
"Undisciplined, disobedient, sometimes selfish, always
complaining, always whingeing."
