Aug 9 A dramatic 13-13 draw between England and Canada cut four-times Women's Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand out of the semi-finals on Saturday before their match against the United States had begun.

England top their group and so are assured of a semi-final place, while Canada's hopes of making the last four as top performing pool runner-up remain alive after Club de Rugby Quebec winger Magali Harvey's penalty levelled the scores in the second half.

Ireland - whose surprise defeat of favourites and holders the Black Ferns last week turned the tournament on its head - also go through to the last four after beating Kazakhstan 40-5 earlier on Saturday.

Canada's chances of filling the last semi-final spot depend on the result of Saturday's last pool match between hosts France and Australia.

