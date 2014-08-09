(Writes through after later results)

By Andrew Callus

PARIS Aug 9 Hosts France set up an all-northern hemisphere Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final stage with a 17-3 win over Australia on Saturday after England and Canada drew 13-13 to leave four-times champions New Zealand out in the cold.

Ireland - whose surprise defeat last week of favourites and holders the Black Ferns turned the tournament on its head - also go through to the last four as Pool B winners which is already their best showing in the tournament's history.

The women in green have been the side to watch so far and they did not disappoint with a 40-5 win over Kazakhstan on Saturday to top the group ahead of New Zealand and win the right to play Pool A victors England in the first semi on Wednesday.

"We came here with a job to do and I think the strength of a good side is one that can adapt according to the game," said Ireland captain and centre Lynne Cantwell.

"There were nerves, but we had it under control. The key thing was to keep it nice and simple and to allow all the new combinations to get up to speed.

"It was always going to take 20 minutes to click and we managed to put them away in the second half."

France's Pool C-winning victory over Australia - the last pool match of the seventh Women's World Cup - was a torrid affair in which Les Bleus' heavier pack made the difference.

A yellow card for Wallaroos' captain Shannon Parry tipped the balance a bit more, and the referee awarded a penalty try four minutes before halftime - the first conceded by Australia in the tournament and in the end a decisive one.

Earlier, it was Canada's Club de Rugby Quebec winger Magali Harvey's penalty that levelled the scores against England to get her side through as the fourth semi-finalists against France.

That broke New Zealand hearts by putting the fourth spot as the best runners-up out of their reach even before they took the field for their 34-3 victory against the United States.

Both of wednesday's semi-finals are due to take place at Stade Jean Bouin in west Paris. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Rex Gowar and Ken Ferris)