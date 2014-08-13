PARIS Aug 13 Centre Emily Scarratt inspired England to a crushing 40-7 win over Ireland on Wednesday and a place in the women's rugby World Cup final for the sixth time.

A standout place-kicking and try-making performance from Scarratt gave England the decisive edge even though it was Ireland who drew first blood through a try by Tania Rosser.

England, who won the competition 20 years ago and came agonisingly close to beating eventual champions New Zealand in the 2010 final, will play hosts France or Canada in Sunday's final.

Les Bleues line up against the Canadians later on Wednesday in the second semi-final at the Stade Jean Bouin in west Paris, where the final will also be played.

Ireland - whose surprise win over favourites and holders New Zealand last week turned the tournament on its head and helped ensure that all the southern hemisphere teams missed out on the semis - will play France or Canada for third place on Saturday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)