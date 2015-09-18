LONDON, Sept 18 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts Japan will qualify automatically and the final team to make the tournament will be decided by a new repechage competition, World Rugby said on Friday.

The top three sides in each pool at this year's World Cup will qualify for Japan and seven or eight places will be confirmed via the regional qualification process that begins in 2016.

A four-team repechage tournament will take place to determine the final qualification spot.

"Rugby World Cup continues to reach and inspire new audiences around the world and the qualification process across every continent is central to its appeal," World Rugby Chairman Bernard Lapasset said in a statement.

"While Japan has qualified for every Rugby World Cup and would be favourites to do so again for 2019, this decision gives certainty of preparation for the national team at their home tournament."

Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Noriyuki Sakamoto said the 2019 World Cup would be a great opportunity to showcase the game in Asia which will host the tournament for the first time.

"We will offer travelling supporters as well as all sports fans in Japan a wonderful rugby experience they will always remember," he said.

This year's World Cup starts later on Friday when hosts England play Fiji at Twickenham. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)