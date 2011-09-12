* Officials say ref was entitiled to ignore TV judge
* Prime Minister sorry for opening night travel chaos
By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 As the dust
settled on a thunderous opening weekend at the rugby World Cup,
a penalty that was not awarded provided the main talking point
on Monday with organisers offering a meek defence of the
referee's failure to consult the TV judge in Wales's game
against South Africa.
Elsewhere, New Zealand's Prime Minister apologised for
travel chaos that marred the opening game on Friday and
England's Courtney Lawes became the first player to be cited for
dangerous play.
As if it was not painful enough to lose to holders South
Africa by a single point, doing so knowing you should have had
three more on the scoreboard has left Wales fans with a seething
sense of injustice.
TV replays seemed to show James Hook's penalty creeping
inside the post during Sunday's game in Wellington but after the
touch judges ruled it wide, referee Wayne Barnes declined to
take the allowed option of consulting the TV match official
(TMO) despite Hook's appeal.
Deluged by enquires as to why Barnes did not take that
option, tournament organisers merely stated that he had
"followed the correct protocol" because it was up to him whether
to consult him or not.
"During the match in question, the match official team felt
at the time that there was no need to consult the TMO following
a Wales penalty kick as they were confident that the kick was
not successful," the International Rugby Board said in a
statement which offered the Welsh no solace at all.
If the IRB were unrepentant, there were apologies galore
following the travel failures that caused thousands of fans to
miss Friday night's opening game between the hosts and Tonga.
Failures of big screens and overcrowding of fan zones also
took the edge off the country's self-congratulation at holding
its biggest-ever sports event.
"It's just not good enough," Prime Minster John Key said in
a radio interview. "Lots of questions asked...answers to be had,
we're going to get them.
"Of course I'm sorry that it didn't work for that small
group and, at the end of the day, I would have wanted them to
have had the same experience that the vast, overwhelming bulk of
New Zealanders did."
Auckland city council will issue a report on Wednesday on
what went wrong in a bid to make changes ahead of the second
game at Eden Park next Saturday when Australia play Ireland.
England's relaxing break in Queenstown, the "adventure
capital" of New Zealand, was disturbed on Monday with the news
that Lawes had been cited after his knee caught Argentine hooker
Mario Ledesma after he had been tackled during England's 13-9
victory in Dunedin on Saturday.
LAWES FEAR
Lawes, newly established as England's enforcer, will face a
disciplinary hearing in Auckland and if found guilty faces a ban
that could range from one game to the entire tournament and
beyond.
Organisers also told England to sort their shirts out after
the numbers on their controversial black tops began peeling off
early in Saturday's match.
Two players were on their way home after suffering knee
injuries in their opening games -- Argentina centre Gonzalo
Tiesi and Japan number eight Ryukoliniasi Holani.
There was also some good news for the Pumas as captain
Felipe Contepomi had not suffered a broken rib as was initially
feared and would be fit to return to action soon.
South Africa are still sweating on lock Bakkies Botha, whose
Achilles injury is threatening to keep him out of the entire
tournament, while fellow lock Victor Matfield and centre Jean de
Villiers will be out for 10 days after suffering injuries in the
Wales game.
Australian winger Digby Ioane is another whose World Cup is
in the balance after he fractured a thumb in Sunday's victory
over Italy.
Ioane will have an operation and stay in New Zealand and
could still play a part in the tournament's knockout phase.
Wales are boosted for their game against Samoa on Sunday by
the availability of flyhalf Stephen Jones and key prop Gethin
Jenkins, who were both unavailable for the Springboks game.
Samoa are one of four teams yet to make their first
appearance and then named their team on Monday for Wednesday's
match against Namibia in Rotorua.
Canada also play their first match, against Tonga at
Whangarei, as do Georgia, against Scotland in Invercargill.
Russia, the only team here never to have featured in a World
Cup before, open their account on Thursday against the United
States and will name their team on Tuesday.
