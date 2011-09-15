By Mitch Phillips
| QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 15
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 15 Russia, the
only team in New Zealand making their rugby World Cup debut,
became the 20th and last to join the party on Thursday but it
was the United States who celebrated after securing a 13-6
victory in the day's only match.
It was the States' third win in 19 World Cup games, the
previous two both coming against Japan, but is likely to be
their last of this tournament as they now face Australia and
Italy having lost to Ireland in their Pool C opener.
Russia's World Cup bow might have delighted the
International Rugby Board, who are desperate to expand the
game's boundaries, but local fans were more concerned with
matters closer to home after captain Richie McCaw and fullback
Mils Muliaina were ruled out of New Zealand's second game of the
tournament against Japan on Friday.
For the neutrals, however, Russia and the U.S. provided rich
entertainment in difficult conditions in New Plymouth, where
once again the goalkickers struggled to hit the target with both
teams missing three of their five penalty attempts.
The U.S. prevailed on the back of a superb try by scrumhalf
Mike Petri and some devastating tackles but it was a still day
to remember for the Russians.
"It was a special moment for Russian rugby and we can take a
lot of pride from that performance," said their English director
of rugby Kingsley Jones, while flyhalf Yury Kushnarev will
forever have his place in the record books after scoring his
country's first World Cup points with a penalty that had them
briefly ahead.
Impressive U.S. captain Todd Clever said: "They're a tough
team and they're getting better and better."
World Cup action continues on Friday when the hosts take on
Japan in Hamilton and New Zealand coach Graham Henry was forced
to deny that he was resting two of his key men.
"There is no truth to that idea at all," he said, after
flanker McCaw was ruled out with a calf strain and fullback
Muliania with a tight hamstring, following the earlier
withdrawal of flyhalf Dan Carter with a sore back.
Hooker Keven Mealamu will lead the side in the absence of
McCaw, who will now have to wait for the key game against France
to become the first All Black to win 100 caps.
OLD FARM VEHICLE
For once South Africa were able to announce some positive
injury news after a troubled build-up as lock Bakkies Botha was
surprisingly named in the team to start against Fiji on
Saturday.
"I will still feel a bit of stiffness but it's like an old
farm vehicle in the morning, it smokes a bit when you start it
up but when you drive it around for half an hour and it gets
hot, it can go," said the 31-year-old after overcoming an
Achilles injury that at one time seemed to put his tournament
involvement in doubt.
Botha's return comes as Victor Matfield, Butch James, Bryan
Habana and centre Jean de Villiers were all ruled out with
injuries sustained in the opening one-point win over Wales.
English officials felt the need to issue a statement in
support of their players on Thursday after tabloid pictures
showed some of them enjoying a boozy night out in Queenstown
following their win over Argentina.
Stand-in captain Mike Tindall, who married the Queen of
England's granddaughter Zara Phillips in July, was the centre of
attention as several England players attended a nightclub that
featured dwarf racing amongst its attractions.
"Like all the lads, he plays for England with a massive
amount of passion and he was relaxing after a tough match," the
Rugby Football Union said.
England will name their team on Friday for Sunday's match
against Georgia, with injury-plagued flanker and nominal captain
Lewis Moody expected to make his first appearance of the
tournament.
Former England coach Andy Robinson, now in charge of
Scotland, joined the chorus of voices calling for a change in
the competition's draw that currently gives the major nations a
week's rest between matches but forces many of the "also-rans"
to play all four of their pool games in as little as 16-18 days.
Scotland managed to win their games against Romania and
Georgia in the space of five days but Robinson said the smaller
teams were severely disadvantaged.
"A four-day turnaround for squads that don't have the real
depth is something that has to be improved," Robinson said. "It
does put you under huge pressure."
However, the man who was assistant to Clive Woodward when
England won the World Cup in 2003, predicted that the gap would
continue to close.
"I have always enjoyed banging the drum for the Tier Two
nations because for the game of rugby to go truly global we need
20 teams there competing for the World Cup as you have in
soccer," Robinson said.
"I see that happening in probably 16 years' time."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)