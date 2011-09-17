By Mitch Phillips
INVERCARGILL, New Zealand, Sept 17
World Cup has been threatening since the start finally
materialised on Saturday as Ireland produced a magnificent
performance at a rocking Eden Park to beat Australia 15-6 and
completely open up the tournament.
Ireland's first victory in five World Cup meetings with the
Wallabies will probably shift the three Tri-Nations sides into
the same side of the draw and open a path to the final for the
Six Nations teams.
Holders South Africa, who invariably raise their game when
it matters, showed that they remain a major threat with a
clinical 49-3 six-try destruction of Fiji in Wellington.
Argentina also began to find their rhythm as they bounced
back from their narrow opening defeat by England to also score
six tries in a fluid 43-8 victory over a poor Romania side in
Invercargill.
It was Ireland though who will hog the headlines as they
outfought and out-thought the Pool C favourites in a match that
will live long in the memories of the 58,000 there and the
millions more watching over their breakfasts in Europe.
Going into the match on the back of four warm-up defeats and
a nervy opening victory against the U.S., the Irish tackled like
demons, refused to allow Australia to settle and were deserved
winners.
Two penalties and a drop goal from Jonathan Sexton and
another two penalties from Ronan O'Gara proved decisive as the
Irish pack, and their scrum in particular, ruled the night.
"It was the performance we knew we had in us," said Ireland
captain Brian O'Driscoll. "It's just half the job done. As much
as we'll enjoy this, let's not lose sight there are two more
games."
Those are against Russia and Italy but on this form they
should prove a formality for a team desperate to perform well
after failing to live up to expectations all too often in the
biggest tournament of all.
Two more victories would give Ireland top spot in the pool
and a quarter-final against the runners-up from Pool D, likely
to be Wales or Samoa, and a great chance of reaching the
semi-finals for the first time.
Tri-Nations champions Australia badly missed injured flanker
David Pocock as the Irish back row made hay, scything down gold
shirts at every opportunity and preventing the talented Wallaby
backs from having any time or space.
Assuming they win their remaining games against Russia and
the United States Australia should face a daunting quarter-final
against the Springboks, with New Zealand likely to be waiting
for the winners in the semis.
"We weren't good enough. We didn't given enough clean
platform for our backs and they did well to spoil us and they
played well and they deserved their win," said Australia captain
James Horwill."
South Africa, who narrowly avoided their own upset when they
scraped past Wales by a point in their opener, were much more
like their old selves against Fiji.
After absorbing a strong start from the Pacific islanders,
they eventually bullied and bossed their opponents, who never
looked capable of a repeat of their 2007 performance when they
pushed the Springboks so close in the quarter-final.
Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez had a superb match while flyhalf
Morne Steyn scored a try and slotted five conversions and two
penalties.
Gurthro Steenkamp, Jaque Fourie, Frans Steyn - who also
landed a 58-metre penalty, Tendai Mtwarira and man of the match
Danie Rossouw also crossed for the Springboks.
Argentina were a little unlucky to lose their opener to
England but set themselves up nicely for a probable shoot-out
for second place with Scotland after thrashing Romania.
Despite the absence of injured flyhalf Felipe Contepomi it
was the Argentine backs who caught the eye as the Pumas ran in
four tries in the opening 30 minutes against a Romania side who
looked a shadow of the team who were within six minutes of
beating Scotland a week ago.
Tries for Santiago Fernandez, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Juan
Figallo and Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino had the bonus point in the
bag, while Juan Jose Imhoff and Genaro Fessia crossed after the
break.
The Scotland clash in Wellington next week is likely to
decide the runners-up behind England - though the "prize" is a
likely quarter-final against New Zealand.
Neutrals will be hoping for another upset on Sunday when
Samoa, who have form in that regard, take on Wales in Pool D in
Hamilton (03.30GMT).
England then play Georgia in Dunedin (0600) before France
face Canada in Napier (08.30).
