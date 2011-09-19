(Corrects potential quarter-final opponents for France/New
Zealand in fifth para)
By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, Sept 19 All Blacks fans have a morbid
fear of France when it comes to the World Cup but last weekend's
results have unexpectedly led to traitorous whispers that
another French triumph would actually be a good thing for the
host nation.
As the group stage reaches the halfway point and fans and
players were given time to draw breath on the action before nine
consecutive days of matches, attention is turning to the big
showdowns next weekend.
Among them is New Zealand v France in Auckland, a game the
host nation have been particularly focused on in the wake of
their shock defeats in the 1999 semi-finals and quarter-finals
four years ago.
However, after Ireland's surprise victory over Australia
looks to have skewed the draw into a southern and northern
hemisphere split, that match has suddenly become a good one to
lose.
The winners will top the group and probably face Argentina
or Scotland in the quarter-finals before then having to take on
holders South Africa or Tri-Nations champions Australia.
The runners up can plan for a likely last-eight meeting with
England then a game against Ireland, Wales or Samoa for a place
in the final.
Of course it would be against the nature of All Black rugby
to even consider setting out to lose a match, not least at Eden
Park, and though it was a subject widely discussed amongst fans
and on internet forums, no mention of such a scenario passed the
lips of anyone connected with the New Zealand team.
The same equation applies to France of course but when coach
Marc Lievremont was asked the question he, as expected,
dismissed the notion.
"I don't think we will start thinking we want to lose,
that's certainly not an option, even if it's easier - and the
All Blacks might want to lose," he said.
"I don't think it is in the spirit of rugby to start a match
thinking we are going to lose."
One player who certainly would not risk giving his all if he
gets the chance is All Black wing Zac Guildford, who is now in
the tee-total area of the last-chance saloon after being
reprimanded for excessive drinking following New Zealand's Tri
Nations defeat to Australia in Brisbane last month.
All Black manager Darren Shand said Guildford had breached
the team's agreement on drinking: "He's let himself down, he's
let his team mates down," said Shand.
Guildford has not been banned but has yet to feature in the
tournament following a poor display in that game: "I feel now
that I have got a chance and I want to make the most of it,"
said the 22-year-old. "I don't want to throw this opportunity
away."
Argentina against Scotland is another of the weekend's big
games with a likely runners-up spot behind England in Pool A the
reward for the winners.
"It's certainly the biggest game in some of our players'
lives. It could effectively dictate for both teams whether or
not we progress in the tournament," Scotland centre Graeme
Morrison said on Monday.
Argentina are still sweating on the fitness of flyhalf
Felipe Contepomi, who missed their win over Romania with a rib
cartilage injury sustained in the opening defeat to England.
Prop Martin Scelzo, however, had no doubts that his skipper
would be back: "He is going to be fine and, if not, he has to be
fine," he said.
There is plenty of rugby to be played before those weekend
matches, however, starting with Italy against Russia in Nelson
on Tuesday (07.30GMT).
The Italians had expected their final game against Ireland
to be a decider for second place in Pool C but the Irish win
over the Wallabies, who beat Italy in their first game, has
shifted the goalposts.
Captain Sergio Parisse said, however, that their approach to
the Russia match had not changed.
"We knew before that match that we would need to start
scoring tries...but it won't mean we will start to run the ball
from our own line," he said.
Russia will be relishing their second taste of World Cup
action following their debut defeat by the United States and
their arrival and the encouraging performances of other "lesser
teams" has delighted the International Rugby Board.
"It's great, we're very, very happy with what's going both
on and off the field," IRB secretary general Mike Miller told
Reuters in an interview.
"If you look at the Pacific islands, Russia, the US, Canada
and Romania, we've invested millions of dollars in them to give
them the same sort of competitive structure, the same sort of
strength and conditioning and match analysis as the top 10
countries.
"They don't tire in the last 20 minutes like they used to now
that they're stronger and fitter, and they are more
sophisticated in the way they play."
(Editing by Martyn Herman; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)