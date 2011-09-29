By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 29
DUNEDIN, Sept 29 The rugby World Cup paused for
breath on Thursday with a rare rest day as attention turned to
the preparations of the 13 teams hoping this weekend's final
round of pool games will send them into the quarter-finals.
Several nations in action over the weekend have drawn on
recent clashes for inspiration, or as a warning, but when it
comes to England against Scotland they have 140 years-worth of
rivalry to call upon,
The British neighbours, who played rugby's first
international match in 1871, meet for the 129th time but their
first on neutral ground in Auckland in a Saturday night special.
England, who lead Pool B after three wins, are favourites and
need only a draw to top the group while Scotland will almost
certainly need not only a win but one with a bonus point to
maintain their record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of
every World Cup.
Mark Cueto, who scored a hat-trick against Romania last week
after coming back from injury, was left out of England's match
22 as manager Martin Johnson opted for converted fullback Delon
Armitage on the left wing.
Scotland captain and lock Alastair Kellock returns amid
seven changes from the side beaten at the death by Argentina
last week as coach Andy Robinson said he wanted to introduce
more pace to the side.
"There's a lot of chaos in England-Scotland games and the
thing is to be able to think clearly in that chaos, and one of
the things we're looking to do on Saturday is play really
quickly," said Robinson, who faced Scotland as an England player
and coach.
Johnson said he had not spent any time considering the bonus
point situation and group variables.
"It's knockout rugby, let's not worry about points
differences and things like that. We've got to win, they've got
to win, it's what World Cups are about," he said.
COACHES BANNED
England's preparations suffered a minor blip on Thursday as
they banned assistant coaches David Alred and Paul Stridgeon
from Saturday's match as punishment for switching balls used by
Jonny Wilkinson to kick conversions in Saturday's win over
Romania.
Tournament organisers said there would be no further
sanctions but warned of "severe punishment" if there was any
repeat.
While England have reached their fourth game relatively
unscathed, Australia have been so hard-hit that coach Robbie
Deans was forced to name 35-year-old loose forward Radike Samo,
who scored a try against the U.S., on the wing for Saturday's
game against Russia.
Fortunately for Deans, he could probably field the entire
1991 Wallaby backline and still get the bonus-point victory that
should send them through.
"We've got four backs coming back to us next week so it
shouldn't be an issue going forward, unless we have a train
smash this weekend," said Deans, who expects to have more
selection options for a probable quarter-final with South
Africa.
The Springboks should take their place by beating Samoa on
Friday but winger Bryan Habana, who scored four tries in his
side's 59-7 victory over the islanders at the last World Cup,
said he expected a hard night's work.
"That first 20 minutes against Samoa in 2007 was some of the
toughest test match rugby I have ever played," Habana said.
Samoa have lost all six of their previous meetings with the
world champions but Fiji have enough form against Wales to give
them belief they could spring a surprise that could still sneak
them into the last eight for the second successive tournament.
Fiji stunned the Welsh in a 38-34 pool thriller in the 2007
tournament and followed up with a 16-16 draw in Cardiff last
November, having lost by only a point their on their previous
visit in 2005.
"It keeps your feet on the ground having had that experience
back in the autumn series," assistant Wales coach Rob Howley
said.
READ READY
"It's not a bad thing, in terms of the Welsh psyche.
Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves and we think we're better
than we are. But we realise how good this Fiji side are."
It seems a long time ago that Welsh fans dubbed Graham Henry
"the Great Redeemer" after his impressive early impact as their
national coach in 1999 and Saturday's game against Canada marks
his 100th in charge of the All Blacks.
"He's got a great record, hasn't he? About 85 to 86 per cent
(success rate). The rest of us just tagged along for the ride,"
said his assistant Steve Hansen, who succeeded Henry as Wales
coach.
Number eight Kieran Read, yet to taste any tournament
action, will definitely play a part in the game, despite turning
his problematic ankle in training.
It would not be a World Cup without reports of friction in
the French camp but their long-serving English defence coach
Dave Ellis said there was nothing in them.
"I have to say, what problems? If there are problems going
on, I certainly haven't seen them," he told Reuters.
Ellis also broke new ground as just about the only person at
the tournament prepared to say publicly what everyone else is
thinking about the way the route to the final has been split
into "European" and "Tri-Nations" halves.
"I imagine it's had some sort of effect (on France's
performance against New Zealand), knowing that if you get to the
quarter-finals you're going to be playing England and then in
the semi-finals it's either South Africa-Australia or
Ireland-Wales," he said.
"No disrespect to Ireland or Wales but I know which
everybody's choice would be."
