AUCKLAND Oct 2 Ireland surged irresistibly to a 36-6 win over Italy in the final World Cup group match in Dunedin on Sunday to clinch the top spot in Pool C and a quarter-final against Wales next weekend.

The Irish, roared on by their exuberant supporters under the roof at the Otago Stadium, set the tournament alight with their upset victory over twice World Cup winners and Tri-Nations champions Australia.

On Sunday, a team who lost all four World Cup warmup matches again looked the pick of the northern hemisphere challengers, scoring three unanswered tries including two to left wing Keith Earls on his 24th birthday.

Coach Declan Kidney paid tribute to his side, who had needed at least a draw to top the pool, and to the Irish fans.

"Times are tough economically in Ireland and a lot of the people here had to emigrate," he said.

Ireland's reward is a quarter-final against the side they beat in Cardiff two years ago to win their first grand slam since 1948.

Wales banished their 2007 World Cup blues - when they lost 38-34 to Fiji - to run in nine tries during a 66-0 win over the Pacific islanders in Hamilton.

CARTER INJURY

They have grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed, overcoming their 1991 and 1999 conquerors Samoa after losing by only a point to defending champions South Africa.

Argentina were forced to battle hard against a plucky Georgia side in Palmerston North before winning 25-7 thanks to two late tries while the All Blacks predictably overwhelmed Canada 79-15.

The quarter-finals divide neatly between the hemispheres with Ireland playing Wales in Wellington on Saturday followed by England versus France in Auckland. On the following day, South Africa play Australia in Wellington while hosts New Zealand meet Argentina in Auckland.

The All Blacks' victory, which featured four tries to winger Zac Guildford, was overshadowed by the groin injury to their key playmaker Daniel Carter which has ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament.

His replacement Colin Slade kicked four conversions and a penalty against Canada but had problems with the swirling wind and was replaced at flyhalf in the second half by the versatile Piri Weepu.

Acting captain Andrew Hore reacted with typical Kiwi pragmatism when he said it was up to the rest of the team to make life easy for whichever player takes over from Carter.

"If we keep building like that we will go a long way to winning this thing," he said.

Another New Zealander, Wales coach Warren Gatland, spoke for the remaining seven nations when he said: "If we do happen to get to the final against the All Blacks we'll be very happy that Dan Carter's not playing."

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)

