By John Mehaffey
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 8 France showed once again they
are at their most dangerous when in apparent disarray by dumping
England out of the rugby World Cup on Saturday.
The French, beaten twice in the pool stages, defeated the
2003 world champions 19-12 at Auckland's Eden Park in the second
of the weekend's quarter-finals.
They will meet Wales, 22-10 victors over Ireland at the
Wellington Regional Stadium earlier in the day, in next
weekend's semi-finals.
France were defeated by hosts New Zealand and then suffered
a humiliating loss to Tonga in the first round. Relations
between coach Marc Lievremont and the team soured to such an
extent that no player turned up to an informal social evening
called to mend fences.
Still anyone with even a casual interest in rugby history,
and in particular the 24-year saga of the World Cup, would have
known that no team can defy the odds quite like the mercurial
French.
At the semi-final stages they beat Australia in one of the
great rugby matches in the inaugural 1987 World Cup and upset
New Zealand after a staggering second-half comeback in 1999.
Four years ago they defeated the All Blacks again, this time in
the quarter-finals.
On Saturday their best players performed with all the pride
and passion so abjectly missing against Tonga. Captain Thierry
Dusautoir was magnificent in attack and defence on the side of
the scrum and Dimitri Yachvili kicked the goals and orchestrated
his team from scrumhalf.
"I don't know whether today we played an extraordinary game
or beautiful rugby but we had 22 French players who really
wanted to go on in this competition," Dusautoir said.
DISMAL ENGLAND
France's path to the semi-finals was eased considerably by a
dismal England performance littered with basic errors on a day
in which little went right for a side who have also been
bedevilled by off-field controversies.
After France had stolen an England lineout winger Vincent
Clerc evaded three would-be tacklers and spun in a complete
circle before scoring the first of his team's two tries.
More indifferent defence allowed fullback Maxime Medard to
score as France strode to a daunting 16-0 halftime lead.
Fullback Ben Foden and wing Mark Cueto scored for England in
the second half but they were always chasing the game and a drop
goal by replacement flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc effectively
sealed their fate.
In Wellington, left wing Shane Williams scored in the second
minute against Ireland, who had defeated twice champions
Australia in the first round to top their group.
Ireland failed to take advantage of the perennial Wellington
southerly wind in the first half and trailed 10-3 at halftime.
A converted Keith Earls try early in the second half
levelled the scores and the match was now nicely poised.
But scrumhalf Michael Phillips and centre Jonathan Davies
epitomised the confidence and conviction which Wales have
brought to the tournament by scoring excellent individual tries
as the Welsh repeated their 1987 Wellington win over their
Celtic rivals.
Sunday's quarter-finals feature Australia against defending
champions South Africa in Wellington followed by New Zealand
versus Argentina in Auckland with the draw now ensuring a final
between the southern and northern hemispheres.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories