AUCKLAND Oct 21 The rugby World Cup final weekend is expected to generate about NZ$79.2 million (US$62.8 million) as a result of its direct economic impact within Auckland, according to a report commissioned by tournament sponsors Mastercard.

Rugby's quadrennial showpiece event, which is in New Zealand for the second time, wraps up on Sunday with the final between the hosts and France. The third-place playoff between Australia and Wales is being played later on Friday.

An earlier report commissioned by the financial services company and conducted by the Centre for International Business of Sport (CIBS) at Coventry University in Britain, had estimated that an additional US$491 million would be pumped into the New Zealand economy as a result of staging the tournament.

"Scheduling the bronze final playoff on Friday night, with the final on Sunday evening, is likely to bring in a surge of fans from outside Auckland who are in town for a once-in-a-lifetime long weekend and to watch their teams tilt for global domination," said CIBS director Simon Chadwick.

The report, released on Friday, estimated that 50,000 international visitors would be in New Zealand's largest city for the weekend, many of whom had been long-term visitors to the country.

Researchers had estimated the direct economic impact would come from spending in restaurants and bars and in the service and retail sectors.

The report also suggested that whichever team wins the Webb Ellis trophy on Sunday could expect a windfall of between $35-50 million in enhanced sponsorship and television revenues and exposure from media coverage.

It also estimated the direct economic impact of the 2015 tournament in England would be as much as US$1.4 billion and a total economic impact of US$3.7 billion.

New Zealand spent some NZ$550 million on upgrading venues for the 2011 event and about NZ$310 million on licensing and tournament costs. They targeted NZ$268.5 million in ticket sales, which they exceeded before the third-place playoff.

