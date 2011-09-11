WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Argentina centre Gonzalo Tiesi and Japan number eight Ryukoliniasi Holani have both been ruled out of the rugby World Cup with knee injuries, officials said.

Tiesi damaged right knee ligaments during the Pumas 13-9 Pool B defeat by England, while Japan's Holani was forced from the field in his team's 47-21 loss to France in Pool A at Albany on Saturday.

Japan have called in Totesu Taufa to replace Holani. No replacement had been confirmed for Tiesi.

It was better news for the Pumas, however, with team doctor Guillermo Botto confirming that captain Felipe Contepomi had not suffered a broken rib as had been initially feared.

He only has bruising and his recovery will be monitored over the coming days.

Springboks coach Peter de Villiers, however, said he would need a full medical check on vice-captain Victor Matfield and centre Jean de Villiers before any decision would be made on their injuries.

Both limped off in their 17-16 victory over Wales on Sunday, though de Villiers did not specify what was wrong with either player.

"I'm very worried about them but we will do a full assessment after 24 hours because we want to be accurate with those kinds of things," de Villiers said.