Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND Oct 19 The International Rugby Board (IRB) council deferred on Wednesday the election of a chairman and vice-chairman until December.
French chairman Bernard Lapasset is being challenged by England's Bill Beaumont for his position.
"This decision was taken after a resolution was passed to defer the vote until after the completion of Rugby World Cup 2011," the IRB said in a statement.
"Both candidates and council were in agreement that in future the election of chairman should not take place during rugby World Cup but should take place at the IRB annual meeting of council in the year following rugby's showcase tournament."
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.