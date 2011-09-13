AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Poor infrastructure and lack of global interest are the reasons Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are likely to remain outside rugby's money-making elite, the International Rugby Board's (IRB) Mark Egan told Reuters.

The trio have each played in six of the seven World Cups, defying tiny populations to produce countless hulking, athletic runners that entertain with a skillful and powerful brand of rugby that regularly helps them punch above their weight.

Samoa's win over Australia in Sydney in July, Fiji reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup four years ago and Tonga earning several scrum penalties against the All Blacks in their World Cup match on Friday, a few demonstrations of this.

Tonga eventually lost the tournament opener against New Zealand 41-10. It was only their fourth match against the All Blacks, as the three Islanders struggle for game time -- the money making tool -- against the sport's elite.

Mark Egan, the IRB's Head of Development and Performance, said the governing body was fully committed to helping the trio, labelled tier two rugby nations, but some factors were beyond their control.

"The likes of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, they need to generate a huge amount of revenue to pay their professional players and support their professional game," Egan told Reuters in a recent interview.

"The tier one unions find it hard to sell those games (against tier two) at a premium. The Fiji-Ireland match (played in Dublin in 2009), you might buy a ticket for 20 Euro ($27.425) but an All Blacks-Ireland match you might be paying 80 to 100 Euro so there is an economic reality around the fixtures."

Scotland will tour the Islands next year but with small stadiums and having to cover the costs of the tourists, it will mean small profit for hosts.

However, Auckland, which has the largest Polynesian population in the world, will host Samoa versus Fiji on Sept.25 with 50,000 tickets sold for the Eden Park clash, offering a possible home venue away from home for the duo.

"We have played Pacific Nations Cup matches offshore before in Australia and we played them here (Auckland) as well and to be honest they weren't very successful," Egan said before warming to the idea.

"Perhaps off the back of this we may be able to go back to that model and have a look at playing games offshore and again, if we do that, they would keep the commercial revenue they generate."

IMPORTANT ROLE

In the meantime, Egan said that the IRB had been focusing on increasing the number of matches that the Islanders play to help boost finances.

"Ideally what we want is for all the tier two nations to have between seven and 10 test matches a year and then they have the World Cup when that comes along as well," the tall Irishman explained, pointing to the trio's involvement in the Pacific Nations Cup alongside current holders Japan.

"But the reality of international sport is all these tournaments are based on strong commercial models and unfortunately the Islands don't have a strong commercial base to launch.

"You wont create a professional competition in the Islands, the economics just aren't there for it to happen."

Samoa, with a population of around 180,000, are probably best placed of the three to enjoy success at this year's World Cup but the cash-strapped union only made it to New Zealand after a number of donations and fundraising events helped cover the cost of preparation for the event. .

Egan said the IRB invested around 2.5 million pounds ($3.97m) a year in to the three Islands through direct grants with the governing body opening a 1 million pound high performance centre in Samoa to help player development.

"They (the trio) have a very important role in the tradition of our game and they just produce fantastic athletes and I guess we just want to help produce the best athletes," Egan said of the centre.

While the trio battle financial issues the biggest hurdle is arguably the player drain to tier one nations.

Samoan-born centre Manu Tuilagi has opted to play for England, while Fijian-born winger Joe Rokocoko ran in countless tries for New Zealand and Tonga-born loose forward Willie Ofahengau helped Australia to their 1991 World Cup win.

"There is a social-economic element to it as well," Egan explained when asked what could the IRB do to help stop the player drain.

"He (Tuilagi) emigrated to England many, many years ago, as many Islanders come into Australia and New Zealand, for education reasons or families moving.

"The reality is the best players in the Islands, because of the economics of the Islands, it is very hard to earn a living, get a job, they need to go to Europe, earn a living." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Ossian Shine. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

