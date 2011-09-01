By Patrick Johnston
| SINGAPORE, Sept 1
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Tipped for success then four
consecutive losses, Ireland arrive in New Zealand with a
talented, experienced squad that is once again limping into a
rugby World Cup and leaving everybody guessing.
After their highly impressive 24-8 win over England in their
Six Nations finale in March, expectations rose that Ireland had
a good chance of beating Australia on Sept. 17 in Auckland and
topping Pool C in New Zealand.
A win over the Tri-Nations champions would likely set up a
winnable quarter-final against Wales and perhaps Argentina,
France or England in the semi-finals, none of whom would fill
the Irish with fear.
"I think Ireland has a great chance of certainly getting to
the semi-final," former New Zealand number eight Zinzan Brooke
said recently. "Thereafter, it's up to them. The question for me
is whether Ireland have three big games."
Fans joined Brooke in talking up the team's chances of
reaching the last four for the first time but four disappointing
warm-up losses against England, Scotland and France twice in an
awful August have left them wondering what to expect in New
Zealand.
For all the gifted players Ireland have produced, the same
old flaws of mid-match collapses, slow starts and poor
performances when cast as favourites seemingly have yet to be
rectified.
One Six Nations grand slam, four triple crowns and four
World Cup quarter-final appearances in the past 24 years is an
underachievement for a team that has provided the last two
British and Irish Lions captains and the bulk of the squad for
the South Africa tour in 2009.
Four years ago Ireland, with a strong squad but lacking
sharpness after only two warm-up matches, were talking of at
least a World Cup semi-final before a woeful campaign -- where
they nearly lost to Georgia -- ended prematurely at the group
stage after losses to France and Argentina.
"We didn't help things (four years ago) in the way we went
out in the open and stated that we wanted to get to the
semi-finals and final, and when that didn't happen, it was used
as a bit of a stick to beat us with," Munster loose forward
Denis Leamy said earlier this month.
Leamy started all four pool matches in France four years ago
at number eight, but the 29-year-old is unlikely to enjoy so
much playing time in New Zealand such is Ireland's abundance of
riches in the loose forwards.
SURPRISE PACKAGE
The loss of David Wallace is a blow but coach Declan Kidney
has powerful Leinster ball carriers Jamie Heaslip, European club
rugby player-of-the year Sean O'Brien and Shane Jennings to call
upon.
Kidney, who arranged five warm-up matches this time in
attempt to get the squad ready for the tournament which starts
on Sept.9, is also blessed to have British and Irish Lions
blindside Stephen Ferris available along with Leamy.
Leinster's Jonathan Sexton has taken over the mantle in the
flyhalf role from Ronan O'Gara, although the Munster man will
still figure in New Zealand but his cute kicking game is likely
to be utilised only in the final 20 minutes of matches.
Captain Brian O'Driscoll, 32, may not have the pace he once
did but his leadership and pilfering skills at the breakdown
remain as crucial as ever with winger Tommy Bowe, fullback Rob
Kearney and utility back Keith Earls providing the spark.
The perennial problems in the front row appeared to have
been cured by the emergence of props Cian Healy and Mike Ross,
who are able to hold up their ends of the scrum, which was a
frequent target for the opposition.
With such talent, the winning habit most have enjoyed with
provincial sides Munster and Leinster, who have won three of the
last four Heineken Cups between them, and the bulk playing some
part two years ago when Ireland ended a 61-year wait for a Grand
Slam it is easy to see why the high hopes.
But for all the positives, the nagging doubt remains as to
whether Ireland can deliver when it matters most.
"There is a lot of players this will be their last World Cup
and for them I think, with the emotions for what happened in the
last World Cup after what was expected of them, they will want
to deliver this year so they will be my surprise package,"
former New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu told Reuters last month.
