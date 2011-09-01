SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Tipped for success then four consecutive losses, Ireland arrive in New Zealand with a talented, experienced squad that is once again limping into a rugby World Cup and leaving everybody guessing.

After their highly impressive 24-8 win over England in their Six Nations finale in March, expectations rose that Ireland had a good chance of beating Australia on Sept. 17 in Auckland and topping Pool C in New Zealand.

A win over the Tri-Nations champions would likely set up a winnable quarter-final against Wales and perhaps Argentina, France or England in the semi-finals, none of whom would fill the Irish with fear.

"I think Ireland has a great chance of certainly getting to the semi-final," former New Zealand number eight Zinzan Brooke said recently. "Thereafter, it's up to them. The question for me is whether Ireland have three big games."

Fans joined Brooke in talking up the team's chances of reaching the last four for the first time but four disappointing warm-up losses against England, Scotland and France twice in an awful August have left them wondering what to expect in New Zealand.

For all the gifted players Ireland have produced, the same old flaws of mid-match collapses, slow starts and poor performances when cast as favourites seemingly have yet to be rectified.

One Six Nations grand slam, four triple crowns and four World Cup quarter-final appearances in the past 24 years is an underachievement for a team that has provided the last two British and Irish Lions captains and the bulk of the squad for the South Africa tour in 2009.

Four years ago Ireland, with a strong squad but lacking sharpness after only two warm-up matches, were talking of at least a World Cup semi-final before a woeful campaign -- where they nearly lost to Georgia -- ended prematurely at the group stage after losses to France and Argentina.

"We didn't help things (four years ago) in the way we went out in the open and stated that we wanted to get to the semi-finals and final, and when that didn't happen, it was used as a bit of a stick to beat us with," Munster loose forward Denis Leamy said earlier this month.

Leamy started all four pool matches in France four years ago at number eight, but the 29-year-old is unlikely to enjoy so much playing time in New Zealand such is Ireland's abundance of riches in the loose forwards.

SURPRISE PACKAGE

The loss of David Wallace is a blow but coach Declan Kidney has powerful Leinster ball carriers Jamie Heaslip, European club rugby player-of-the year Sean O'Brien and Shane Jennings to call upon.

Kidney, who arranged five warm-up matches this time in attempt to get the squad ready for the tournament which starts on Sept.9, is also blessed to have British and Irish Lions blindside Stephen Ferris available along with Leamy.

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton has taken over the mantle in the flyhalf role from Ronan O'Gara, although the Munster man will still figure in New Zealand but his cute kicking game is likely to be utilised only in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Captain Brian O'Driscoll, 32, may not have the pace he once did but his leadership and pilfering skills at the breakdown remain as crucial as ever with winger Tommy Bowe, fullback Rob Kearney and utility back Keith Earls providing the spark.

The perennial problems in the front row appeared to have been cured by the emergence of props Cian Healy and Mike Ross, who are able to hold up their ends of the scrum, which was a frequent target for the opposition.

With such talent, the winning habit most have enjoyed with provincial sides Munster and Leinster, who have won three of the last four Heineken Cups between them, and the bulk playing some part two years ago when Ireland ended a 61-year wait for a Grand Slam it is easy to see why the high hopes.

But for all the positives, the nagging doubt remains as to whether Ireland can deliver when it matters most.

"There is a lot of players this will be their last World Cup and for them I think, with the emotions for what happened in the last World Cup after what was expected of them, they will want to deliver this year so they will be my surprise package," former New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu told Reuters last month.

(Edited by Greg Stutchbury)

