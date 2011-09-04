AUCKLAND, Sept 4 Irish scrumhalf Conor Murray has set his sights on ousting first choice Eoin Reddan from the side for the World Cup despite only playing 38 minutes of international rugby.

A few heads, including Murray's, were turned when Ireland coach Declan Kidney dropped regular Tomas O'Leary and included the 22-year-old Munster halfback in his 30-man squad for the tournament which starts on Friday.

"When I found out I was going, I was at home and the lads I live with were shaking me to get me excited, but since we've landed here it's really hit home," Murray told reporters in Queenstown on Sunday.

"I don't want to be a passenger, not just here on holiday or whatever, I really want to try and get on the pitch and contribute to a huge effort to win."

The Limerick-born scrumhalf made his debut in the 19-12 defeat by France in Bordeaux last month after a breakout year for his province where he took over from the injured O'Leary.

That meant he was able to play alongside his childhood hero and Ireland's record points scorer Ronan O'Gara.

"Even when I started training with Munster it was pretty daunting, but as soon as I'd had a few games with him it was great, you feel a bit more confident with him outside you," Murray said of Ireland flyhalf O'Gara.

Murray's international team mate, winger Tommy Bowe, said the squad was in good spirits despite their four warm-up losses in August and the team were looking for a fast start in New Zealand.

"I think they're going to be there in the back of your head (the losses), but if we get off to a good start against the USA next week we can put that well and truly behind us," Bowe told reporters.

"We've won a grand slam, won countless triple crowns, but the big one now for a lot of the senior players here is to be in a successful Irish team, this is the one that we really want to add.

The Irish are grouped with Tri-Nations champions Australia in Pool C with the duo expected to advance ahead of Italy.

The Azzurri, however, remain optimistic of making the knockout stages for the first time and are targeting points in their World Cup opener against the Wallabies next week.

"Australians play a solid, pack game and apply high pressure. It could be a good test match for us and getting our game correct will mean we will have a chance to get points," lock Carlo Del Fava told reporters in Nelson.

Italy's South African-born defence coach Omar Mouneimne said the team would require versatility if they wanted to secure anything from their Albany opener.

"We must choose the right tactics against each of the teams we oppose. It is clear that facing Australia will be different from playing against (other Pool C opponents) Russia.

"When you play Australia, it's more about taking up a more conservative approach. Therefore, we should smooth up our defensive tactics to apply them flexibly against certain teams."

Twice champions Australia arrive in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of the Sept. 11 fixture.

