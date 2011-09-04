By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 4
AUCKLAND, Sept 4 Irish scrumhalf Conor Murray
has set his sights on ousting first choice Eoin Reddan from the
side for the World Cup despite only playing 38 minutes of
international rugby.
A few heads, including Murray's, were turned when Ireland
coach Declan Kidney dropped regular Tomas O'Leary and included
the 22-year-old Munster halfback in his 30-man squad for the
tournament which starts on Friday.
"When I found out I was going, I was at home and the lads I
live with were shaking me to get me excited, but since we've
landed here it's really hit home," Murray told reporters in
Queenstown on Sunday.
"I don't want to be a passenger, not just here on holiday or
whatever, I really want to try and get on the pitch and
contribute to a huge effort to win."
The Limerick-born scrumhalf made his debut in the 19-12
defeat by France in Bordeaux last month after a breakout year
for his province where he took over from the injured O'Leary.
That meant he was able to play alongside his childhood hero
and Ireland's record points scorer Ronan O'Gara.
"Even when I started training with Munster it was pretty
daunting, but as soon as I'd had a few games with him it was
great, you feel a bit more confident with him outside you,"
Murray said of Ireland flyhalf O'Gara.
Murray's international team mate, winger Tommy Bowe, said
the squad was in good spirits despite their four warm-up losses
in August and the team were looking for a fast start in New
Zealand.
"I think they're going to be there in the back of your head
(the losses), but if we get off to a good start against the USA
next week we can put that well and truly behind us," Bowe told
reporters.
"We've won a grand slam, won countless triple crowns, but
the big one now for a lot of the senior players here is to be in
a successful Irish team, this is the one that we really want to
add.
The Irish are grouped with Tri-Nations champions Australia
in Pool C with the duo expected to advance ahead of Italy.
The Azzurri, however, remain optimistic of making the
knockout stages for the first time and are targeting points in
their World Cup opener against the Wallabies next week.
"Australians play a solid, pack game and apply high
pressure. It could be a good test match for us and getting our
game correct will mean we will have a chance to get points,"
lock Carlo Del Fava told reporters in Nelson.
Italy's South African-born defence coach Omar Mouneimne said
the team would require versatility if they wanted to secure
anything from their Albany opener.
"We must choose the right tactics against each of the teams
we oppose. It is clear that facing Australia will be different
from playing against (other Pool C opponents) Russia.
"When you play Australia, it's more about taking up a more
conservative approach. Therefore, we should smooth up our
defensive tactics to apply them flexibly against certain teams."
Twice champions Australia arrive in Auckland on Tuesday
ahead of the Sept. 11 fixture.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories