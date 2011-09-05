AUCKLAND, Sept 5 Injured duo Cian Healy and Gordon D'Arcy arrived in New Zealand on Monday to join up with the rest of the Ireland squad ahead of their rugby World Cup opener at the weekend.

If fit, prop Healy (eye) and centre D'Arcy (calf) are certain starters on Sunday and the duo's arrival is welcome news to coach Declan Kidney, who has already lost experienced flanker David Wallace to injury.

"The injury has come on fine over the last couple of days and the medical team has been keeping a good watch over it, so I'm just really excited to be finally here and get the chance to get back on the field," Healy said in a statement released by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

D'Arcy was a late withdrawal from the squad's flight from Dublin last week after straining his calf in a recovery session on the morning before the trip.

"We flew in to a little less fanfare then the squad received, but that's a small price to pay for just getting the chance to be here and start thinking about our first game against the USA," D'Arcy said.

"There was a terrible sense of dread for me when the calf tightened up that morning and there was a couple of anxious hours before the scans came through and showed that it was not too bad and that it would not rule me out of the tournament."

Ireland had been tipped by many, including former All Black winger Jonah Lomu, as a dark horse to win the Sept. 9-Oct.23 tournament but preparation were hit by four losses to Six Nations rivals in August warm-ups and a number of injuries.

Flanker Sean O'Brien (knee) and fullback Rob Kearney (groin) were also injury concerns but both came through training on Sunday and should be available for the opener against United States in New Plymouth.

Ireland, who have never made it past the quarter-finals at the World Cup, will also face Tri-Nations champions Australia, Russia and Italy in Pool C.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

